The Detroit Lions have officially begun bringing in reinforcements after the Aidan Hutchinson injury. Detroit claimed edge rusher Tyrus Wheat off waivers. The 2023 UDFA from Mississippi State was waived by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday in a flurry of roster moves.

Wheat was with the Detroit Lions in the 2025 season. He worked with Kelvin Sheppard and should know the scheme to an extent. The Lions did not retain him, and he circled back to Dallas this offseason.

Dallas was likely looking to bring him back to the practice squad. However, with Hutchinson going down the team is already looking for depth. That includes adding Wheat, who has two sacks in four NFL seasons.

Detroit Lions Add Former Dallas Cowboys Edge Rusher Tyrus Wheat

Wheat played in 32 snaps in his rookie season for the Cowboys, but did not record a single pressure. In his second NFL season, he played 165 snaps, recorded seven pressures, and half of a sack.

He came back to the Cowboys for the 2025 season, but was released after training camp. The Lions claimed him after roster cuts, and he made their roster. However, he only played 66 defensive snaps. He did record a 1.5 sacks for the Lions.

After that season, the Lions released him, and he ended up back with the Dallas Cowboys.

He played 21 total defensive snaps for the Cowboys.

Beyond defensive prowess, he has been a special teams asset for both teams. He’s played 540 total special teams snaps, including 215 for the Lions back in 2025. This season, he has 83 snaps for the Cowboys across five different phases.

If the Lions lean into their depth, they are going to need help on special teams.

Lions Need Edge Rusher Help

The edge rusher Room in Detroit gets very thin with Hutchinson gone. The team has DJ Wonnum and Derrick Moore. However, the player with the third-most snaps on the edge with Hutchinson out was Trevor Nowaske, who is a linebacker. The team called up Anthony Lucas when Wonnum was injured last week, and he might get called up again.

They also have Eric O’Neill, who has been a special teams asset. O’Neill might have to step into more defensive snaps, so they could end up playing Wheat in his special teams role.

Between Wheat, O’Neill and Lucas, the team is hoping these depth options can step up. However, the move is going to be criticized.

The Lions were not aggressive at the trade deadline to add a cornerback or to replace Jack Campbell at linebacker. If the team does not make a move at edge rusher, it is going to look like they are sitting on their hands.

We will see if this is their only move or if they have bigger plans coming. They take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.