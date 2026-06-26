Lions Urged to Target Intriguing Terrion Arnold Replacement

The Detroit Lions are likely going to have to move on from cornerback Terrion Arnold in the near future.

While no final decision can be made at this point in time, Arnold’s future in the NFL is very much in doubt. He is currently facing serious legal charges that include three counts of armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping, and multiple others as well. He is currently facing the potential of spending life in prison.

No one knows how the situation will turn out, but the Lions could use some help at the cornerback position.

Keeping that in mind, there are a few options the team could take a look at. One intriguing name has been suggested for Detroit to target.

Detroit Lions Urged to Target Kenny Moore to Replace Terrion Arnold

Newsweek’s Jordan Sigler believes that former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore could be the right guy for the Lions to pursue.

“One potential option for the Lions is Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore. Moore, 30, was released by the Indianapolis Colts in May,” Sigler wrote. “During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday, Moore said he wants to sign with a true competitor this fall.”

Speaking of what Moore had to say, he’s clearly motivated to play football and he’s focused on winning.

“I’m at the perfect point in my career where I really want to win, and hopefully that comes with a team that has the culture, the scheme set up for me. I just don’t want to be a guy on the team, because I feel like I have so many strengths to give to the secondary or give to the team–and just be a leader,” Moore said.

“But for me, I was putting down in my notes probably two days ago, whenever I was flying in. It’s more so, whatever role I have on a team, like perfecting that role and not really, it’s less about me. I don’t talk about me.”

What Would Kenny Moore Bring to the Lions’ Secondary?

Throughout his NFL career, the 30-year-old defensive back has made a lot of plays. He is more of a nickel corner, but is capable of being an impactful piece.

Last season with the Colts, Moore played in 14 games. He racked up 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, a defensive touchdown, and six defended passes.

Moore has played in 132 games across nine seasons throughout his NFL career. All of those games have been played in Indianapolis. He has totaled 649 tackles, 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 21 interceptions, four defensive touchdowns, and 67 defended passes.

At the very least, Moore is an option worth exploring. He may not be the right fit to replace Arnold, but perhaps he would be.

Dan Campbell and company are expected to be a Super Bowl contender this season in the NFC. They can’t afford to allow Arnold’s off-the-field issues to hold them back from those expectations.