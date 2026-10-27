Lions Urged to Make Move for $13M Chargers CB Before NFL Trade Deadline

A 4-2 start after the end of Week 7 has kept the Detroit Lions on track, but they can’t overlook cracks in the defense, particularly in the secondary. Brian Branch’s recent return has given a much-needed lift, but the cornerback remains a vulnerable position, and if opposing offenses continue to exploit the weakness, it could derail the postseason ambitions in a competitive NFC North division.

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching on November 10, the teams could make bold moves to increase their playoff chances this season. The Lions could bolster the secondary by adding a seasoned cornerback, per Alex Jay of Bleacher Report. The Los Angeles Chargers CB Donte Jackson floated as a potential ‘shock trade’ option for the Lions before the deadline in exchange for a six-round pick from the 2027 draft.

“If Detroit does land Jackson, the corner profiles as a starter on the outside across from D.J. Reed,” noted Jay. “That upgrade could be all it takes to get this defense on the right track and have it playing far better in the second half of the campaign.”

After Week 7, the Chargers are still winless, making them the only franchise in the NFL looking for the first victory. Given their current status, they are likely to be out of the playoff picture unless a dramatic turnaround happens. That puts them in a position to consider trading some veteran stars, including Donte Jackson, who is in the final year of his $13 million contract. Trading him for a future draft pick would make sense for the Bolts, who are looking to rebuild after the 2026 season.

Though a short-term move, it could benefit the Lions this season.

Why the Lions Could Benefit From Adding Donte Jackson To Their CB Room

Donte Jackson could be an instant value, addressing the lingering concern in the Lions’ CB room that could be a setback in their pursuit of the championship this season. Despite an improvement against the Packers, the Honolulu Blues still occupy the last spot in passing defense, conceding 291.8 yards each game. Jackson might not be a true shutdown corner, but he could be a reliable upgrade whether Kelvin Sheppard uses him as a starter or rotational option.

Playing his ninth NFL season, he could bring veteran experience to the Motor City. He has started 109 of 116 NFL games so far. Even this season, he has started 3 Chargers games while playing in 4. He has 373 career tackles and 19 TFLs.

Turnover production is one of the biggest strengths of Jackson, making him a great fit in the Lions CB room. With 9 interceptions and 22 passes defended since the 2024 season, he has the ability to disrupt an offense’s passing game— an area of headache for the Lions defense.

In addition, his experience and strengths could make him a highly complementary starting CB alongside D.J.Reed.

Lions Could Turn To Donte Jackson To Address Their CB2 Concerns

D.J. Reed has been the go-to starter for Kelvin Sheppard at cornerback. While he has been the CB1, he hasn’t had a steady partner to team up with. He has been paired with the likes of Roger McCreary, Rock Ya-Sin, and Ennis Rakestraw.

With 109 career starts, Donte Jackson wouldn’t arrive as an untested option. Therefore, his arrival could put the rotational options in the background, establishing him as a potential starter alongside Reed for the rest of the campaign.