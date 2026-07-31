Lions Starter Makes His Ambitions Clear Heading Into 2026 Season

At just 25, Jameson Williams should still be among the young stars on the Detroit Lions roster. After breaking into the NFL at 21, he is already heading into his fifth season in the big league, meaning he is no longer just a young receiver, but one of the experienced voices of the locker room.

The WR2 is gearing up for the next season. He reported at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28 along with other veterans. He has been impressive in training camp, showing glimpses of why he had back-to-back 1,000+ receiving yard seasons. In a Friday interview with Brad Galli, the wide receiver made his ambitions clear for the next season.

“I just want to win, man. I want to get back to where we (were) in the NFC Championship,” said Williams. “I feel like our team, we got so much talent. We can take this team far if we stay healthy, we stay on our job, we execute. We can come out on top this year.”

Despite a dismal season from his team, the 25-year-old kept his production high last season, and he will be aiming to build on the good work, taking his game a level higher.

Why Jameson Williams Could Have a Big 2026 Season

Spending four seasons in the NFL, including three as a starter, the wide receiver has had remarkable growth. Despite a strong tally, his lack of catching consistency and limited route tree put him under scrutiny. After most catch drops (12) in the NFL last season, he has reportedly worked on it, while also refining his routes.

He had a career-best 65 receptions, 1,117 receiving yards, and 7 touchdowns in 2025, but his lackluster receiving success rate (52%) certainly kept him out of the Pro Bowl conversation, as he is still looking for his first major honor, whereas Lions WR1 Amon-Ra St. Brown has four.

The new offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, is known for setting up his playmakers in wide open space, helping them get more yards after a catch. This offensive play is expected to highlight Williams’ versatility, thanks to his red zone sweeps and deep play action routes to get most of his explosive yards per reception, which was 17.2 last year.

While Williams remains optimistic about the next season, coach Campbell is also pleased with his growth heading into it.

Dan Campbell Praises Jameson Williams’ Growth

Jameson Williams’ commitment to improving throughout the offseason and elevating his game has earned praise from the coaching staff, including Dan Campbell. The 50-year-old noted that he has now transitioned to a veteran, and there are many expectations surrounding him.

“He’s doing all the little things right. That’s where he’s made the most growth, man,” coach Campbell recently stated. “Watch his route definition. Watch the details to it, him dropping his weight, him pulling out, playing strong, catching the ball, reaching out, plucking. And, so with his ability, man, the sky’s the limit.”

An upgraded Williams could make a huge difference in the Lions’ offense alongside Amon-Ra St Brown. Their combined elite production could push them into the conversation among the best WR duos in the NFL in 2026.