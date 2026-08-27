5-Year Lions Veteran Projected to Be Surprise Roster Cut

The Detroit Lions are only a few days away from the roster cut of the 2026, which has a deadline of August 30. With the final preseason game set to take place on August 29 against the Indianapolis Colts, the final decision regarding the 53-man squad is likely to be made on the deadline day, where some notable names could be at risk, including veteran Levi Onwuzurike.

Sports Illustrated’s Christian Booher recently named the players who could be axed by Dan Campbell, and one surprising name was Levi Onwuzurike, who has spent five seasons in Detroit, having started his career with the franchise.

The 28-year-old signed a $1.21 million contract extension this year, which is supposed to keep him with the Lions for the entire year. The defensive tackle is known for his explosiveness, heavy usage of hands, and versatility. Despite the qualities and experience he brings to the table, he could be a frontrunner to be the roster casualty this Sunday for different reasons.

Injuries Have Derailled Levi Onwuzurike’s Five-Year Lions Career

Levi Onwuzurike was the second-round pick from the 2021 season— the year Dan Campbell started his journey as the head coach of the Lions. Hence, the DT has been part of the Campbell era since its beginning, yet his career as a former second-round pick hasn’t excelled as the franchise initially hoped for.

The recurring injuries have been one of the biggest hurdles of the veteran Lions star’s NFL career. Out of his five seasons, he completely missed two due to injuries.

First, he missed his entire sophomore year, which was the 2022 campaign, because of a back injury. It originated during his playing days in college with the Washington Huskies. While he still dealt with chronic back pain in his rookie year, featuring in 16 games, it eventually flared up during the training camp of the 2022 season, forcing him to be sidelined and undergo back surgery.

Similarly, after bouncing back in the 2024 season, when he had 10 starts, the 28-year-old suffered another injury setback after tearing his ACL, keeping him out for the full 2025 campaign. Battling injuries and struggling to find consistency, he has started only 10 games over five seasons, while featuring in 42 games.

Moreover, the Lions’ investment in him could certainly be a reason for this projected cut. After his rookie contract, the franchise offered him an extension of $4 million a year, including $3.5 million guaranteed money. However, the organization didn’t get its money’s worth after the season-ending ACL injury.

Lions’ current roster options could also be a reason why Onwuzurike might not make the final 53-man squad.

Lions Have Younger Options Ready to Replace Levi Onwuzurike

The former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Tyler Lacy, who has been with the Lions since 2025, is a potential direct replacement for Levi Onwuzurike on the Lions roster. He is not only two years younger but also has similar physicality, recently emerging as a training camp standout after taking first-team reps.

Furthermore, the Lions have young talents to easily fill his shoes, with the likes of 2025 first-round pick Tyleik Williams and Mekhi Wingo on the roster. Williams has emerged as a key rotational player for Alim McNeil. And then there are depth players like rookie Skyler Gill Howard and Ahmed Hassanein, who have impressed the coaching staff during the preseason.