Detroit Lions Bring Back Veteran Safety After Avote Maddox Injury

The Detroit Lions confirmed bad news on Friday, as safety Avonte Maddox will be undergoing surgery on his foot and will miss the remainder of the season. This is yet the latest setback for the Lions, who are already without the likes of Cade Mays, Brian Branch, and Kerby Joseph.

However, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has made an addition to the club that fans will recognize, as safety Jalen Mills, who spent a portion of last season with Detroit, has been signed to the practice squad.

The Detroit Lions Are Bringing Back Safety Jalen Mills To The Practice Squad

On Monday, shortly after the Lions confirmed that safety Avonte Maddox would miss the remainder of the season, general manager Brad Holmes is bringing back a familiar face.

The Lions are signing veteran safety Jalen Mills, who spent part of last year in Detroit, to their practice squad as confirmed by ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

“The Lions are adding defensive back Jalen Mills to the practice squad, per sources. Mills, a 10-year veteran, was with Detroit for part of last year,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, this didn’t exactly fire up Lions fans.

“So bring back a scrub from last year, that’s the fix,” one fan said sarcastically.

This fan wrote, “Oh so glad we brought back a dude who didn’t even make it the first time.”

This fan lamented, “Smh. Brad truly is gonna not go for it. Reason y rams and Philly have rings. They go all in.”

Another fan wrote, “Season is saved, all! Brad makes the big move!”

Jalen Mills Has Spent Nearly A Decade In The NFL

Mills entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Eagles in 2016 and quickly carved out a role in Philadelphia’s secondary. He became a starter in 2017, recording three interceptions that season and helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LII. After battling a foot injury in 2018-19, Mills returned in 2020 and expanded his role to include safety.

He signed with New England in 2021 and spent two seasons with the Patriots before brief stops with the Giants and Jets. Mills later joined Houston in 2025, eventually landing with Detroit after the Lions claimed him off waivers in December.