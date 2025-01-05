Vikings Under Fire for Unusual Action Before Lions Game

The Minnesota Vikings will try to bring a bit of home to Ford Field for a winner-take-all season finale against the Detroit Lions.

The teams will meet on Sunday night in the final game of the NFL season, with the winner taking the NFC North title and the loser heading to the opening round of the playoffs as the only 14-win wild card in league history.

The Vikings took an unusual action to gain a bit of an edge, scooping up a six-figure sum worth of tickets to cut into the Detroit crowd.

Lions Contact NFL About Vikings’ Buying Spree

Albert Breer of SI.com reported on Jan. 4 that the Vikings have been buying available tickets on the secondary market and then offered them to season ticket holders at a discount over the purchase price.

The Lions contacted the league office about the ticket-buying scheme, but the NFL informed them that there was nothing against the rules.

The Vikings were strategic about the purchase, Breer reported, buying a block of tickets behind the visitor’s bench.

“The seats the Vikings bought are centralized behind the visiting team bench area at Ford Field, which, obviously, would cut into the percentage of home fans in the stadium and could also work to help the Vikings’ ability to communicate on the sideline,” Breer reported.

Lions Close to Season Goal

The Lions have set a number of team and league records this season, but need one more win to reach their regular-season goal to win a second straight NFC North title. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week that the team has worked hard all season for this opportunity.

“Well, you just, you try to set yourself up the best you can and that’s why you put those goals out there,” Campbell said, via NBC Sports. “So yeah, it’s been there for a while, so certainly this is something we want to do and we’ve had in our minds. Division and one seed and all that, and it’s right here in our hands.”

Campbell added that this will be a leave-it-all-on-the-field game for his team.

“Our mindset is wholly on this game right now. It’s about this next game and it’s about finding a way to win, no different than what we just did,” Campbell said. “We had to find a way to win that game, San Francisco, against a team that really — they gave us what they had and they played hard. We had to do it in Chicago the week before, so it’s the next one in front of us, and we’ve got to find a way to win this game, period, and really don’t care what it looks like, we’ve just got to win.”