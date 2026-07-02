Wild Stat Proves Lions QB Jared Goff Belongs Among the NFL’s Elite

It won’t be long now before the Detroit Lions gather for Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming 2026 NFL season, and they know they’re in good hands with veteran quarterback Jared Goff under center.

In fact, Goff was among the NFL’s elite last season, finishing second overall in both passing yards (4,564) and passing touchdowns (34). Additionally, his 105.5 passer rating was good for third overall amongst his quarterback peers while finishing sixth in both completion percentage (68.0%) and yards per attempt (7.9).

In what will be Goff’s sixth season in the Motor City since being acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the highly-publicized Matthew Stafford trade in January 2021, another stat has shown just how much he belongs in the conversation of the top players in the NFL at his position.

Wild Stat Proves Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Belongs Among the NFL’s Elite

An eye-opening stat that was recently published on X by Lions Insider Al Karsten shows just how much Goff belongs in the conversation of top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Karsten wrote:

“List of quarterbacks to register at least 30 passing touchdowns, 3,500 passing yards, and a 60% completion percentage in each of the last three seasons: • Jared Goff [End of list].

Dak Prescott is the only other quarterback to accomplish the feat in even two of the last three seasons. Goff has even exceeded 4,500 passing yards, a 67% completion percentage, and 30 passing touchdowns in each of the last three seasons. The most consistent and underrated quarterback in football.”

However, his documented stats weren’t enough to be placed in the top-tier of NFL quarterbacks in a recent ranking by CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, who included Goff in his second tier of quarterbacks described as “borderline stars”.

“Goff appears to have reached his career arc unless the Lions make another deep playoff run,” DeArdo wrote. “A former No. 1 overall pick, Goff has enjoyed a highly productive career that includes a Super Bowl appearance with the Rams, five Pro Bowl selections and leading Detroit to its first playoff wins since 1991. ”

It’s going to be a critical year for Goff and the Lions, who want to prove that finishing on the outside looking in at the NFL playoffs in their previous campaign was a fluke.

Lions Head Coach Praised Jared Goff As A “Stud” And Vowed He Isn’t Going Anywhere

In late December, Lions head coach Dan Campbell emphatically defended Goff and also said plainly that he’s not going anywhere.

“Jared Goff is stud. He’s an absolute stud,” Campbell said while being interviewed on 97.1 The Ticket. “We’re fortunate to have him as a quarterback. He’s a winning quarterback in this league. He played at a very high level all season long. He played even better than he played the year before, and he’s continued to play better.”

“We’re thankful to have him. I’m thankful to have him,” Campbell said. “He’s an absolute stud, he’s a pro. He’s going nowhere.”

Goff, Campbell, and the Lions will begin Training Camp in late July, which will be followed by their first preseason game on August 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals.