Lions Named Landing Spot for Former Second-Round QB

The Detroit Lions might have a lot of eyes on Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis as he closes out the preseason. The former second-round pick is in a bad spot on the Titans’ depth chart, and the Lions need a backup quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater retired.

While the team signed Joshua Dobbs to replace him, Mike Payton of A to Z Sports suggested the team add Levis to the mix as well.

“If you put Will Levis in the right situation with the right coaches, you could get at minimum a premium backup quarterback,” stated Payton. “And what do the Lions not have right now? A premium backup quarterback.”

If Levis does get cut, as Payton is suggesting, and if the team is not sold on Dobbs after the preseason, the fit makes plenty of sense.

Detroit Lions Could Target QB Will Levis Before Regular Season

Levis went 33rd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, mostly because of his physical skill set. Unfortunately for him, it did not appear as though he got the coaching needed in Tennessee.

In 2023, he was drafted by Mike Vrabel with Tim Kelly as his offensive coordinator. He was not expected to perform well as a rookie and was 3-6. Still, he had eight touchdowns and four interceptions and showed enough life to be given a chance.

Unfortunately, Vrabel and Kelly were let go. Brian Callahan became the head coach and playcaller, with Nick Holz as offensive coordinator. The Titans went 2-10 with Levis, who had 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Still, when the team put Mason Rudolph in, things did not fare any better. He was 1-4 with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

So, it could have been the coaching staff. The same staff was responsible for the disappointing rookie season of number one overall pick Cam Ward last year.

They are both gone, but this means Levis is on his third coordinator, and another one who is even more detached from him. Head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who will serve as the backup.

So, if Levis makes the Titans, it will be as a third quarterback. Considering it is the last year of his deal, they are not connected to him, and they have Hendon Hooker as the number three, Levis might get cut.

Lions Need a Backup Quarterback

People will say Levis is terrible and call him a bust. For his career, he has started in 21 games. His record is 5-16, and his Adjusted Net Yards Per Attempt is 5.1.

Meanwhile, the team signed Joshua Dobbs, who has 15 career starts. He is 3-12 as a starter, and his ANY/A is 4.6.

Levis is younger and has more draft pedigree. His resume is better in almost any sense. Detroit also has UDFA rookie Luke Altmyer in the mix. However, they appear set on the developmental path for him, and their plans are to keep him at third string.

If Levis becomes available, it would be hard for the Lions to pass on the 6-foot-4 talent from Kentucky.