Will Lions Face A.J. Brown? Patriots WR Gets Key Injury Update Before Sunday’s Game

The Detroit Lions could face A.J. Brown when they take on the New England Patriots in Germany on Sunday.

The Patriots wide receiver has played in just one full game this season and was listed as questionable against the Lions, but an NFL insider hinted that he will be ready to take the field.

Lions Could Face A.J. Brown in Just His Second Full Game This Season

Reporter Ian Rapoport noted that while the Patriots officially listed Brown as questionable for the game, the outlook could be more optimistic.

“AJ Brown questionable with a good chance to play…” the ESPN and NFL Network reporter shared in a post on X.

The Patriots fell to 5-4 after a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers, and could use Brown to return as the top target for struggling quarterback Drake Maye. SI.com’s Peter Dewey noted that Brown has not been consistent this season, but could still do damage against Detroit’s secondary.

“Brown has not been himself this season, dropping several passes in his limited action, but he’s still a downfield threat that could torch a Detroit defense that has allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL this season,” Dewey wrote. “Overall, Brown has nine catches on 20 targets for 101 yards in his three games this season.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said the Patriots are looking for several players to return, hoping to gain momentum for a playoff push.

“I think the more that we can get everybody back, the more that it contributes to what we feel like we want to be as a team,” Vrabel said. “One guy certainly doesn’t make the difference, but the more that we get guys back, that’s exciting. The pieces can start to build and come together.”

Lions Get Their Own Big Injury News

The Lions will have their top receiver on the field as well. Amon-Ra St. Brown was limited this week with a rib injury, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said there was no chance he would miss a game in his native Germany.

“Amon-Ra St. Brown has a bit of a rib issue. He was limited in practice. He’s officially listed as questionable but I would be surprised if he didn’t play. He always plays,” Fowler said.

“Just talking to people in Detroit, anytime I check on St. Brown, they almost laugh it off, like yeah, he’s going to play. He once played on a high ankle sprain on a Thursday night in Baltimore and balled out so that’s the expectation. He’s got some family in Germany, he wants to ball out and show what he can do.”