Potential Lions Edge Rusher Target Officially Makes Trade Request: Report

In the perfect scenario, the Detroit Lions will acquire a cornerback at the NFL trade deadline. But an intriguing option surfaced for the team’s edge rusher room one day before the NFL trade deadline.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning edge rusher Will McDonald IV requested a trade from the New York Jets.

“Jets pass-rusher Will McDonald IV has informed the team that he wants to be traded, sources say,” wrote Rapoport.

“McDonald has played sparingly this season and is extremely frustrated with his usage. The former first-rounder wants more opportunities and the team is aware.”

Even before the trade request, pundits linked McDonald to several other teams in trade rumors. Last month, we at Heavy Sports explored the idea of the edge rusher landing with the Lions.

“Will McDonald may actually be the best trade Detroit can make to improve its defense given the circumstances, even despite the fact that he could cost a late Day 2 pick,” wrote Heavy Sports’s Max Dible after Week 5. “That is because he is young, in his fourth year, and has juice as a former first-round pick who tallied 18.5 sacks in 2024-25 combined.”

McDonald has posted three sacks with two tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits this season. He has done that despite playing just 46% of his team’s defensive snaps through nine games.

Why Lions Could Target Will McDonald IV

Again, Detroit’s biggest defensive need, and roster need for that matter, is cornerback. But most pundits expect the Lions to bargain hunt before Tuesday’s trade deadline. So if the team can’t find a cornerback for the right price, dealing for an edge rusher to indirectly help the secondary makes sense.

McDonald could provide Detroit’s pass rush a boost. From 2024-25 when he was playing two-thirds of his team’s defensive snaps, McDonald registered 18.5 sacks in 32 games.