Lions Get Worrying Amon-Ra St. Brown News Ahead of Sunday’s Game

The Detroit Lions are set to take on the New England Patriots on international soil, as the game takes place in Munich, Germany.

For Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, it will be a homecoming of sorts, as his mother originally hails from the country; he spent plenty of time there and is fluent in the language and culture.

However, the Lions released worrying news about St. Brown’s chances of playing on Friday morning. According to the latest report, he’s officially been listed as “questionable” to play.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Listed As Questionable To Play Against New England In Germany

Detroit has officially listed St. Brown as questionable to play in Sunday’s contest against the Patriots with a rib injury.

But the encouraging news is that, at his most recent press engagement, St. Brown said that he was looking forward to seeing the field on Sunday.

“I’m so excited to be playing football in Germany with my teammates,” St. Brown said via Nolan Bianchi on X. “It’s really, honestly, a dream come true. I haven’t even played the game yet, and it feels amazing. The love, the support, the energy. I can’t wait to see the fans.”

So far this season, St. Brown has racked up 657 yards while hauling in 61 receptions and five touchdowns.

Additionally, the Lions have officially designated running back Sione Vaki as questionable with an ankle injury. They’re already guaranteed to be without linebackers Jimmy Rolder and Jack Campbell, the former of whom has been officially declared as done for the season.

What’s more, the Lions also won’t have center Cade Mays, cornerback D.J. Reed, and safety Kerby Joseph, all of whom have been officially declared as unavailable to play.

St. Brown Drew High Praise From Dan Campbell

During a recent press engagement, St. Brown drew high praise from Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

“He’s got the heart of a lion, no pun intended. But, that’s what he represents. He’s always been the guy that in the moments you need him, he will always be there for you,” said Campbell of the star wideout.

“He is one of the most consistent players, if not the most consistent player I’ve ever been around as a player and as a coach. So, he’s a great teammate. He’s a hard worker. He’s very disciplined. He’s got a good sense of humour.”