Dan Campbell Sends Strong Message on Lions WR Battle

Detroit Lions head coach is more optimistic about the team’s wide receiver room than he ever has been. He did not mince words when saying that this is the best receiver depth chart he has seen in training camp from top-to-bottom.

Campbell made it clear that winning a roster spot on this depth chart is not going to be easy.

“It’s an all-out battle,” said Campbell. “This is the best receiver room we’ve had since I’ve been here, top to bottom.”

Campbell noted that the names at the top of the depth chart stand out on their own. He means stars Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and second-year draft pick Isaac TeSlaa.

Detroit Lions Have Deep Wide Receiver Room According to Head Coach Dan Campbell

However, Campbell made it clear that everything is up in the air after that.

“This thing is up for grabs,” Campbell said. “Special teams is going to have a huge factor.”

When you have two stars like St. Brown and Williams, the team does not need much from the back end of the roster. So, they are going to have to carve out their role on special teams. However, as Campbell noted, veteran wide receiver Tay Martin. He has flashed on offense, but his special teams presence is what is catching his eye.

“Tay Martin makes plays every day, and he is intriguing on offense,” said Campbell. “But on special teams, he makes plays every day.”

Martin is not someone on most prognosticators’ 53-man depth charts with about a month to go until the season takes off. However, he is showing off on special teams and carving out a role.

Lions Have Wide Receiver Battle In Training Camp

Right now, the team has Dominick Lovett, Cedrick Wilson, Greg Dortch, Tom Kennedy, Lukcy Jackson, Malik Cunningham, and Tay Martin as the receivers on the depth chart. Three, and maybe four, of them will make it, but if they are going to make it as the sixth or seventh receiver, they have to play special teams.

Dorcth might be closest to a lock due to his return ability. Campbell has sung his praises as well. Lovett is a seventh-round pick entering year two. He played 50 special teams snaps last year, so he could have an inside track due to his contract and draft status.

The team signed Wilson this offseason from the Miami Dolphins. He has been in the NFL since 2018 and has 373 special teams snaps. So, he has a strong case to make the roster as well.

Kennedy has been with the Lions since 2019 and has 115 special teams snaps in his NFL career. Martin was on the Washington Commanders last year and has 70 career special teams snaps.

Jackson and Cunningham are not quite as experienced and are unlikely to move up this crowded depth chart. Still, that leaves two players likely to be cut who have legitimate experience in the NFL. That speaks to how much deeper this group is than it has been in years past.