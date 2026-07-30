Lions’ WR Gives His Honest Take on Jahmyr Gibbs’ Contract Situation

The Detroit Lions have taken the first step toward the 2026 NFL season, starting training camp with both the veterans and rookies on July 29. While many major names featured in the camp, the three-time Pro Bowler and star running back Jahmyr Gibbs‘ absence stood out. Not just the first day; the 24-year-old also skipped the second day of the camp, casting doubt over his future ahead of the new season.

Amid this situation, the Lions wide receiver and a close friend of Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, addressed it, giving his honest take to reporters on Thursday.

“He’s still in the building; he’s still at all the meetings and everything,” Brown stated. “I think the players understand what’s going on; everyone kind of gets it as far as business.”

Despite not practicing physically, the Pro-Bowler is excited and locked in for the next season, closely observing drills and reps of teammates. The locker room has embraced his prolonged two-day absence from the camp, including Brown. Given the RB was a first-round pick, his current contract is valid until the end of the 2027 season after exercising the fifth-year option, but he wants an extension to secure a long-term future.

Why Jahmyr Gibbs Could Be Pushing for a New Contract

Jahmyr Gibbs is only 24. With three Pro Bowls to his name, he remains one of the best RBs in the league, crossing the four-figure rushing yards in the past two seasons. Therefore, he wants to leverage his maximum market value.

The former first-round pick is now on a $17.8 million deal for four years, paying him $4.46 million annually. However, when he enters his fifth year in the 2027 season, the running back’s cap hit will be $14.29 million, falling about $3 million short of the entire amount of his rookie contract.

Another reason could be his position as a running back. As per the data, running backs have the shortest career span in the NFL, with an average of 3.3 years due to high injury risks. They regularly attempt to rush through heavyweight defenders.

Gibbs has already played three seasons, producing a total of 3,580 rushing yards alongside 39 touchdowns. That paints a clear picture of why Gibbs is pushing for a contract extension that could give him long-term financial security, considering the Sportrac projects his market value at $20.2 million a year at the moment. If he signs a new deal in that range, he could be one of the highest-paid running backs in the league.

While Brown made his feelings clear about Gibbs, the head coach, Dan Campbell, also recently commented on his absence.

Dan Campbell Addresses Jahmyr Gibbs’ Training Camp Absence

Jahmyr Gibbs has been one of the backbones of the Lions’ offense for the past three seasons, putting him right at the top of Dan Campbell’s plans. Due to his second-day absence from training camp, coach Campbell evidently faced questions about the running back while talking to the media.

“I love the kid, but I’ve got a team to coach right now,” said Campbell. “And listen, whatever all this at some point here, it’ll get done. It’s gonna get done. I’m not even sweating it.”

Moreover, Gibbs also wrote “Patiently waiting….” in his latest Instagram story. All eyes are now on whether the deal finally falls into place in the first half of the training camp.