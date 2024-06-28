Lions Advised to Target 8-Year Veteran DE to Fill Final Roster Hole

The Detroit Lions have few weak points on their roster as they approach the 2024 season, but one analyst believes they can address a weak point on their defensive line by adding an eight-year veteran.

SI.com writer Albert Breer broke down the few roster needs in Detroit, writing in a June 26 mailbag column that general manager Brad Holmes has done a good job addressing all of the most pressing needs. He noted that the Lions could still use a seasoned defensive lineman to play alongside Aidan Hutchinson, suggesting that Yannick Ngakoue could be a strong fit.

Lions Could Use Some Pass Rush Help

While Hutchinson has become a breakout star during his two seasons in Detroit, Breer noted that the team has struggled to add quality depth among pass rushers.

Breer added that a veteran like Ngakoue or Emmanuel Ogbah “would make some sense,” noting that it would help increase the pressure on passing downs and give another starting option if Davenport can’t stay healthy.

“It would help the Lions protect against Davenport’s extensive injury history, and also add to what the team could do on passing downs,” Breer wrote. “And if things go according to plan this year, the defense will be seeing a lot of those situations.”

Ngakoue is coming off a season where he made 22 total tackles with 4.0 sacks in 13 games with the Chicago Bears. The former Pro Bowler had been a consistent performer before 2023, notching at least 8.0 sacks in each of his first seven seasons in the NFL.

Aidan Hutchinson Out to Improve After Career-Best Season

Hutchinson followed up his successful rookie season by setting a new career high with 11.5 sacks in 2023 but said he believes he has even more room to grow in 2024.

“I think the whole year was a year of growth. I think there was definitely some adversity as a team, adversity individually. And, it caused me to just try and learn as fast as I can,” Hutchinson told Detroitlions.com’s Dannie Rogers. “I really enjoy this process, though. That’s what it’s all about. I feel like I took so many strides this year.

“[But] I think there’s still so many levels to unlock. So I’m looking forward to continuing to grow in my potential.”

The Lions have made some big additions to their defense over the last two years, shoring up what had been one of the league’s worst units with some high-profile pickups in free agency. The improved defense helped lead the Lions to the NFC Championship game last season, and head coach Dan Campbell said they have an even bigger goal for the coming year.

“I don’t see bust, I see Super Bowl. I don’t know what bust is,” Campbell said.

“Every team ought to have that. Every team ought to be like ‘Man, what are you playing for? You’re playing for a Super Bowl.’ We’re no different than that.”