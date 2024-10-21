Lions Linked to 3-Time Pro Bowl Edge Rusher in New Trade Rumor

The Detroit Lions are holding onto a sliver of hope that Aidan Hutchinson might take the field one more time this season after suffering a fractured leg, but could be looking for some more immediate help in his absence.

A report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated that the Lions believe Hutchinson would be able to return for the Super Bowl should the team advance that far. In the meantime, the team has been active in seeking help on the defensive line and could be looking for a deal with the Cleveland Browns for defensive end Za’Darius Smith.

Lions Hitting the Phones After Aidan Hutchinson’s Injury

Schefter reported that the Lions are “making calls to other teams inquiring about the availability of defensive ends” while also planning to sign players who might be able to help fill in for Hutchinson.

Hutchinson suffered a broken leg in the team’s 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 13, leaving a gaping hole in the defense. Hutchinson led the team with 7.5 sacks when he was injured, the team’s most consistent pass rusher and a budding star in the NFL.

Schefter added that Smith is seen as a logical option as the 1-6 Browns could be eyeing a fire sale, already trading wide receiver Amari Cooper and losing quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending torn Achilles.

“One player the Lions could be interested in is Cleveland Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler who has 63 career sacks, including three this season,” Schefter wrote.

Smith said he would be open to the move, saying he would be intrigued by the idea of going to the NFC North.

Aidan Hutchinson May Not Be Done After All

Though the severity of Hutchinson’s injury led to speculation that he would not take the field again this year, Schefter reported that there is a good chance he would be ready by mid-February if the Lions buck history and make the Super Bowl.

“One source went so far as to tell ESPN that, knowing Hutchinson and his injury, it would be more surprising if he did not make it back for a potential Super Bowl appearance than if he did,” Schefter wrote.

“Hutchinson is recovering from Sunday night’s surgery on his fractured left tibia and fibula at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving, Texas.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell also served up some optimism, saying he believes Hutchinson will be able to put in the work necessary to return late this season.

“I would never count Hutch out, ever,” Campbell said, via Schefter. “So probably a long road, but I would never count him out, and I would say if anybody can make it back, it’d be him.”