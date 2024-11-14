Erin Andrews Photo Has Fans Worried

When Erin Andrews isn’t working as a Fox Sports sportscaster, covering everyone from the Detroit Lions to the San Francisco 49ers, she has a plethora of other activities, such as hosting her “Calm Down” podcast with Charissa Thompson and taking care of her adorable golden retriever, Howie.

Now, a social post from Andrews has fans wondering if everything is okay someone very important to her.

Andrews took to Instagram on Thursday, November 14, to share a sunny photo of her dog, Howie, with a heart emoji as the caption. In the photo, Howie is looking up at the camera, smiling widely.

Immediately, the photo drew both warm, loving comments and some worried comments.

Erin Andrews Post Draws Worried Comments

“Please let this just be a wholesome Howie post. I can’t handle losing another dog on broadcast football journalism this year #RIPBen,” one fan wrote, likely referring to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit announcing last week that his dog, Ben, passed away.

Another fan wrote, “This is just a cute Howie post…right??? I can’t take any more sad news.”

“Howie and Ben would have been besties if they lived near each other,” added another, referring to Herbstreit’s loss.

When announced that his dog passed away last week, Herbstreit stated, “This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go. I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on 1.”

He added, “He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all. Always a big smile and a soft tail wag. He and I could communicate.. he and I understood each other and had each others backs. He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work. Such an easy going companion. Hard day-but he will live within all of us forever. God please bless his majestic soul and thank you for putting him in my life for the last 10 years-a true blessing. Love you Ben.”

Erin Andrews Was ‘Glowing’

Last weekend, Andrews was reporting at the San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, which the 49ers took, 23-20.

Tight end George Kittle was the man of the hour for the 49ers, as his touchdown with about seven minutes left in the game helped San Francisco take the win. He finished the game with three catches for 57 yards and the touchdown.

Following the game, Andrews grabbed Kittle for a postgame interview, and some fans watching the interview noticed something about Andrews.

She was “glowing,” because her skin looked very shiny. One fan took to X to comment, “@ErinAndrews out here with a glow!”

Andrews saw a post on X from a fan and even commented back. She reposted the message with the caption, “It’s full blown sweat. In need of a shower.”

The week prior, Andrews had to deal with difficult weather conditions while covering the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game, which was in Green Bay during a bout of rain.

