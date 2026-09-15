Fantasy Football Group Turns $20 Into $23,000 With Insane 12-Leg NFL Parlay

A group of fantasy football friends pulled off the type of NFL Sunday that most bettors can only dream about. A $20 wager turned into more than $23,000 after every piece of an enormous 12-leg parlay fell into place.

The winning DraftKings ticket, shared by The Fantasy Football Group and credited to Victor Arcara on Instagram, carried displayed odds of +115521. The screenshot shows a $20 wager and a staggering payout of $23,124.32, with the group needing player props and two separate same-game parlays to all cash.

Calling the ticket unlikely would be an understatement. The group needed production from players across several NFL games, meaning one missed reception, touchdown or yardage threshold could have wiped out the entire wager.

Fantasy Football Group Nails Massive 12-Leg NFL Parlay

The first portion of the ticket included Caleb Williams reaching 20 rushing yards, Baker Mayfield recording at least 18 rushing yards and Jordan Mason scoring a touchdown. Parker Washington needed four receptions, while Garrett Wilson needed six catches. De’Von Achane reaching 28 receiving yards and Josh Allen completing at least 20 passes also appeared among the winning selections.

Those seven legs were only the beginning. The ticket then included a three-pick same-game parlay featuring anytime touchdowns from Javonte Williams and Cameron Skattebo alongside Isaiah Likely recording at least four receptions. All three delivered, keeping the group’s five-figure dream alive.

The final same-game parlay centered on Chris Olave. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver needed at least seven receptions and 78 receiving yards for both legs to cash. Once Olave delivered, the collection of green check marks represented one of the most improbable wins of the NFL weekend.

$20 NFL Parlay Produces Unforgettable $23,000 Payday

What makes the ticket especially entertaining is the group element behind it. Fantasy football leagues are already built around friends spending NFL Sundays tracking players, celebrating touchdowns and agonizing over individual statistics. This group had more than fantasy matchups riding on the weekend’s performances.

The wager also demonstrates why enormous parlay payouts attract so much attention online. Many of the individual selections did not look outrageous in isolation, but requiring all 12 outcomes to happen together dramatically increased the difficulty. The displayed +115521 price made that clear before a single leg had cashed.

There are plenty of ways for a 12-leg NFL parlay to die. This one somehow survived every opportunity to do so and transformed a $20 swing into a $23,124.32 payout.

For one group of fantasy football friends, that is going to make this NFL weekend difficult to top.