Former NFL DT Sues Contractor Over Stolen Memorabilia

Former NFL defensive tackle DeShawn Williams has filed a lawsuit after claiming valuable keepsakes from his football career disappeared from his hurricane-damaged Florida home. According to the complaint, some of those items later surfaced for sale online, prompting the former defensive lineman to seek legal action.

Williams and his wife, Ashlee, brought the case in Pinellas County, Fla. They claim contractors connected to their mortgage company entered the property without permission after Hurricane Helene. The lawsuit says the workers removed personal belongings, including NFL memorabilia that Williams hoped to pass along to his son one day.

Furthermore, the complaint alleges the mortgage company hired Solid Foundation Properties LLC, which then brought in Colvin Inspections to inspect and preserve the home. Through Tampa Bay 28, the filing claims employees entered the property without authorization and took personal items. It also alleges that Williams’ Denver Broncos helmet was listed on Facebook Marketplace for $800, while his Cincinnati Bengals jersey was listed for $200.

Their attorney, Matt Weider, argued that the companies went far beyond mere property protection. “They call it securing the property or winterizing the property. But in fact, they’re just entering into a property and violating a homeowner’s security,” Weider said, speaking with Tampa Bay 28. Weider also said the Williamses were up to date on their mortgage payments at the time the alleged incidents occurred.

The lawsuit also claims the mortgage company declined to take responsibility after the reported thefts. Instead, according to the filing, the family was told to report the matter to local law enforcement, a response that ultimately led them to pursue the case in court.