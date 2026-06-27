Former NFL DT Sues Contractor Over Stolen Memorabilia

Former NFL defensive tackle DeShawn Williams has filed a lawsuit after claiming valuable keepsakes from his football career disappeared from his hurricane-damaged Florida home.
According to the complaint, some of those items later surfaced for sale online, prompting the former defensive lineman to seek legal action.
Williams and his wife, Ashlee, brought the case in Pinellas County, Fla. They claim contractors connected to their mortgage company entered the property without permission after Hurricane Helene.
The lawsuit says the workers removed personal belongings, including NFL memorabilia that Williams hoped to pass along to his son one day.
Furthermore, the complaint alleges the mortgage company hired Solid Foundation Properties LLC, which then brought in Colvin Inspections to inspect and preserve the home. Through Tampa Bay 28, the filing claims employees entered the property without authorization and took personal items.
It also alleges that Williams’ Denver Broncos helmet was listed on Facebook Marketplace for $800, while his Cincinnati Bengals jersey was listed for $200.
Their attorney, Matt Weider, argued that the companies went far beyond mere property protection.
“They call it securing the property or winterizing the property. But in fact, they’re just entering into a property and violating a homeowner’s security,” Weider said, speaking with Tampa Bay 28.
Weider also said the Williamses were up to date on their mortgage payments at the time the alleged incidents occurred.
Williams’ path to the NFL makes the loss even more personal
After going undrafted in 2015, he briefly worked at Amazon while continuing to chase a professional football career. That persistence eventually turned into nine seasons in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Buffalo Bills, making the memorabilia a record of years spent earning every opportunity.
Because of that journey, Williams says the missing items carry emotional value that goes well beyond their price.
“A lot because, you know, it’s my hard work. Something that I can pass down to my son,” he said.
The incident is being made increasingly complicated
Williams shared that he reached out via direct message to someone allegedly tied to the online listings.
According to Williams, the reply read, “I’m sorry I can’t speak on behalf of this as your wife immediately out of the gate started threatening with legal.”
Meanwhile, the lawsuit claims neighbors continued to report unauthorized visits to the property even after the locks were replaced. Weider also said contractors later returned with a truck and trailer before police responded to the scene.
He strongly criticized the alleged actions.
“You certainly don’t have any right to take their personal property, and you darn sure don’t have any right to be selling their property online.”
For now, the legal process remains ongoing. The St. Petersburg Police Department confirmed the case is still under investigation.
However, authorities have not filed any criminal charges, leaving the lawsuit as the primary avenue for Williams to seek accountability over the alleged theft of his memorabilia.
Former NFL DT Sues Contractor Over Stolen Memorabilia