$140 Million Star Won’t Rule Out Return to Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for an NFC Wild Card showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet, current New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams is the one stealing headlines.

In a Friday appearance on Up and Adams, Adams hinted at a possible reunion with the Green Bay Packers.

When Kay Adams asked if he would consider taking a phone call from “a team that rhymes with Smackers,” the Jets’ receiver responded candidly.

“You know, you can’t rule anything out. I’ve got a lot of love for all the organizations I’ve played for,” he said. “I wouldn’t rule out anybody. Obviously, I think there’s some saltiness from some of the fanbases I’ve been with, because of not understanding what I was going through and the decision I made for the sake of my own career that seemed to hurt everybody.”

Adams continued by keeping his options open but did mention the Packers by name.

“I’m keeping my mind open to anybody. The Packers are a great team, and if they felt like that was a possibility for me, like I said, I’m still with the Jets. I can’t be out here talking about other teams. It’s going to be a different offseason. Talking about potential landing spots is a little different this time, but definitely keeping an open mind.”

Davante Adams’ History with the Green Bay Packers

Adams was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He quickly became one of the best receivers in the game and favorite target of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In eight seasons with Green Bay, Adams totaled 669 receptions, 8,121 yards, and 73 touchdowns. Combined with five Pro Bowl nods, Adams is one of the greatest wideouts in Packers history.

Following the 2021, Adams shockingly requested a trade. It was granted in March of 2022, which saw Adams shipped to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick.

After two seasons and another Pro Bowl selection, Adams requested another reuniting him with Rodgers in New York. After an unceremonious 2024 campaign, Adams could be looking for another home, leading him right to the Packers’ doorstep.

The 32-year-old still has plenty left in the tank. Since leaving Green Bay, Adams has totaled 288 receptions, 3,723 yards, and 30 touchdowns. While he may be on the wrong side of 30, Adams still possesses a skillset any organization covets.

Good Time for Adams’ Comments

Adams‘ comments come at an interesting time for the Green Bay Packers. While the offense has been successful, the team lacks a true number-one receiver. Former second-round pick Christian Watson is probably the closest thing to that, but after suffering a torn ACL in Week 18, his availability is a massive question mark.

Even if Watson was healthy, his lack of production since 2023 has left Green Bay wanting more from their top wideouts. In the last two seasons, Watson has totaled 57 receptions, 1042 yards, and seven touchdowns — not inherently bad numbers, but not enough to consider him a lock to remain the team’s number one receiver in 2025.

While Watson will likely remain on the roster, the Packers have roughly $64.3 million in cap space to work with during the offseason. Making re-acquiring Davante Adams feasible.

The Packers will have to strike a trade with the Jets, or wait for his release, if they to acquire Adams, who is entering into year four of a five-year, $140 million extension initially signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Adams has not guaranteed money left on his contract, according to Over the Cap. He would also only be due $6.2 million in 2025 and $4.181 million in 2026.

Time will tell if the Green Bay Packers consider such a move. However, Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Eagles may give general manager Brian Gutekunst the motivation to pull off another historic trade.