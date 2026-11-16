Packers Face Harsh Reality With Benched $77M Starter

The Green Bay Packers benched left guard Aaron Banks for former practice squad signees Laken Tomlinson and Travis Glover, who has spent most of his career at tackle. This is quite the fall for a player who signed a four-year, $77M contract last offseason.

Banks’ cap hit is just over $12M this year. It will jump up to over $25M next season. What makes things worse is that even if the Packers want to move on from the failed signing after its second season, the team is going to be hard-pressed to do it.

Green Bay Packers Face Tough Decision With Guard Aaron Banks

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic noted that the team will hardly save any money, and they will have to eat the majority of the $25M regardless of whether he is on the team or not.

“The Packers restructured Aaron Banks’ contract earlier this year,” tweeted Schneidman. “According to Over The Cap, his dead cap hit would be more than $26 million if they cut him this coming offseason. Cap savings of -$841K.”

Ken Ingalls noted that would be the case with a straight release. However, Green Bay will likely have to wait until June 1 to release him. It will save them money in 2027 and push the cap hit to 2028.

“Aaron Banks will be released as a post-June 1 designation,” tweeted Ingalls. “Two important notes: 1. Packers need to be cap compliant at the deadline with Banks’ contract still on their books. 2. Creates $15.4m cap space – In JUNE 2027 – with $16.3m dead cap in 2028. Still a net $1m cap loss.”

In the best case, the Packers still lose $1M in cap space.

Packers Have Tough Aaron Banks Decision

It makes sense to push the release to June, though. The team will have to wait to clear the cap space, but they can sign the majority of their rookie class with the space when they get it. It will not completely ruin their chances of adding in free agency.

More than that, the cap rises every year. So, pushing the dead money back makes it a smaller overall percentage of the entire cap. Still, it would mark the end of what turned out to be an awful signing.

Banks started in 43 games over his first four seasons with the 49ers. He started in 14 games last year, but was not very good. The team still restructured his contract.

He missed offseason work with a knee injury. He returned in Week 2 and promptly left with a toe injury. That held him out through Week 8. Banks entered the lineup in Week 8 and struggled for two weeks.

With Glover healthy, the team decided to make him their third lineman. Matt LaFleur noted they are trying to move him from left guard to right guard. He has never played right guard in his six NFL seasons. All of this indicates the team is giving up on him and does not see him as a starter moving forward.

The question now is how they handle the dead cap hits, not whether Banks can turn things around or stay another year in Green Bay.