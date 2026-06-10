2 Packers Starters Suffer Injuries During Minicamp: Report

The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of minicamp as mandatory team activities are now underway, and the list of meaningful players dealing with injuries is already beginning to grow.

That sounds perhaps a bit worse than it is, as teams take heavy precautions during preseason workouts to make sure their most important players — namely starters and/or guys essentially guaranteed to make the final 53-man roster — are as healthy as possible come Week 1. Teams are also at a time in the NFL calendar, during which the league does not require detailed injury disclosures, so it’s impossible to know just how serious an injury is or isn’t.

As such, there was only minimal information available on Tuesday, June 9 around new health concerns regarding two of the Packers starters, one on each side of the football, and a prominent backup.

“A total of 16 players did not practice,” Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated reported. “New to the injury list with undisclosed injuries were two starters, left guard Aaron Banks and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. Also, tight end Luke Musgrave dropped out of practice.”

The author will update this post.