Packers’ Final Injury Report Reveals Another Starter out vs. Falcons

The Green Bay Packers are heading into their Thursday night matchup against the Atlanta Falcons short-handed.

We already know they will be without star right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele after he was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. As expected, wide receiver Jayden Reed is also out after sustaining a scary neck injury in Week 2.

Green Bay Packers OL Aaron Banks out vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 3

ESPN Packers insider Rob Demovsky shared the Packers’ final injury report for their “Thursday Night Football” showdown against Atlanta, and it revealed that starting left guard Aaron Banks will not play due to a knee and toe injury.

After missing most of training camp, preseason, and Week 1 of the regular season with a knee injury, Banks made his return against the New York Jets in Week 2. However, he exited the game in the second quarter because of a new injury to his toe.

Coach Matt LaFleur monitored Banks’ closely over the past few days, but playing on Thursday night proved to be too quick of a turn around. With the extra rest following Thursday’s game, it seems encouraging that Banks could return in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Full Packers’ injury report for Week 3 vs. Falcons

Here is the full list of players who have injury designations on Green Bay’s final injury report for Week 3:

OT Zach Bako-Bewele- Out (Knee)

G Aaron Banks- Out (Knee/Toe)

DT Warren Brinson- Out (Calf)

WR Jayden Reed- Out (Neck)

DT Anthony Campbell- Questionable (Ankle)

DT Javon Hargrave- Questionable (Knee/Concussion)

The Packers are hurting at defensive tackle with Brinson already ruled out and Hargrave listed as questionable. Neither played during last week’s win over the Jets, but the Green Bay front seven stepped up in a big way — limiting New York to just 67 rushing yards on 27 carries, and sacking quarterback Geno Smith four times.

As for the Falcons, they have ruled out just one player — defensive end Samson Ebukam. Cornerback Billy Bowman, their top nickelback, is listed as questionable. The big news coming out of Atlanta is that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will make his season debut. Penix will try to bring stability to a struggling Falcons’ offense.