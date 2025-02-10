Aaron Rodgers’ Clear And Obvious “Best Fit” Revealed Ahead of Free Agency

After battling through season-long injuries to both himself and his receivers, Jordan Love was unable to stop the Green Bay Packers bowing out to the eventual hoisters of the Lombardi Trophy, the Philadelphia Eagles, 22-10 in this year’s Wild Card round.

Although Love‘s sophomore season as a starter did not quite reach the, realistically, unrealistic expectations set in early 2024; when the Love carved up the Dallas Cowboys to the tune of 48 points in the Wild Card; Love has showed more than enough over the past two years to warrant the undisputed title of “Franchise Quarterback” for the foreseeable future.

The same, however, cannot be said for Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers Cut By The New York Jets

A career that ended about as disappointingly as it started, after having his imminent cut from the New York Jets‘ reported on the morning of the Super Bowl, Rodgers is now a free agent – making the Packers’ decision to trade him for multiple picks back in 2023 look all the more sensible – even if they could have gotten significantly more had they shipped him the year prior.

With news running a-mock about where the 4 x MVP will land this offseason, one potential destination stands head and shoulder above the rest.

Maurice Moton from Bleacher Report believes that whilst Rodgers has numerous options to land in 2025, one team is a clear best fit, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers are the best fit for Rodgers. At 41, he could play with a playoff team and bring two-time teammate Davante Adams for the ride.

The Steelers have question marks at quarterback and wide receiver.