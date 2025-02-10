Aaron Rodgers’ Clear And Obvious “Best Fit” Revealed Ahead of Free Agency

After battling through season-long injuries to both himself and his receivers, Jordan Love was unable to stop the Green Bay Packers bowing out to the eventual hoisters of the Lombardi Trophy, the Philadelphia Eagles, 22-10 in this year’s Wild Card round.
Although Love‘s sophomore season as a starter did not quite reach the, realistically, unrealistic expectations set in early 2024; when the Love carved up the Dallas Cowboys to the tune of 48 points in the Wild Card; Love has showed more than enough over the past two years to warrant the undisputed title of “Franchise Quarterback” for the foreseeable future.
The same, however, cannot be said for Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers Cut By The New York Jets
A career that ended about as disappointingly as it started, after having his imminent cut from the New York Jets‘ reported on the morning of the Super Bowl, Rodgers is now a free agent – making the Packers’ decision to trade him for multiple picks back in 2023 look all the more sensible – even if they could have gotten significantly more had they shipped him the year prior.
With news running a-mock about where the 4 x MVP will land this offseason, one potential destination stands head and shoulder above the rest.
Maurice Moton from Bleacher Report believes that whilst Rodgers has numerous options to land in 2025, one team is a clear best fit, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“The Pittsburgh Steelers are the best fit for Rodgers. At 41, he could play with a playoff team and bring two-time teammate Davante Adams for the ride.
The Steelers have question marks at quarterback and wide receiver.
Fox Sports analyst Jay Glazer doesn’t believe Russell Wilson will be back in Pittsburgh. Barring an early extension, Justin Fields will be a free agent in March.”
Steelers Make The Most Sense For Aaron Rodgers Going Into 2025
The Steelers have an improving, up-and-coming offensive line, with All-Rookie team guard, Zach Frazier, and rookie right tackle, Troy Fautanu, having the opportunity to anchor the unit for years to come.
And with an ever-solid defense lead by head coach, Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have seemingly everything in place for a top QB to come straight in and compete for championships.
Well, almost everything.
Pittsburgh’s receiving corps is unquestionably in need of assistance, after no player hit the 1000 yard receiving mark in 2024. Moreover, top wideout, George Pickens, remains a notoriously fickle character, who may or may not be traded this upcoming offseason.
Luckily, the franchise are fully aware of their predicament, so much so that even ownership has specifically pledged to improve their offensive weaponry come the start of next season, per Moton.
“Steelers owner Art Rooney II has highlighted the wide receiver group as a position of need.
“I think we have positions in the wide receiver room we’re going to have to address” and “I think the wide receiver room is an area we’ve got to look at improving,” Rooney said to reporters.”
And as Moton also notes, there is also the situation of Davante Adams, who after being traded to the Jets mid-season from the Las Vegas Raiders, may well seek to follow his former QB1 to wherever his next destination may be.
The prospect of the Rodgers on the Steelers with Pickens, Adams and [insert 1st round receiver], should be enough to generate at least some base level concerns from fellow AFC North competitors.
