Former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Spurned by Legendary AFC Team

It appears that former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ run with the New York Jets may be over after just two years, and finding a new team could prove difficult.

Jets owner Woody Johnson is in the process of interviewing candidates to fill openings at both general manager and head coach, and the turnover at the top of the organization may bring a shift under center. Rodgers acknowledged that on the January 16 edition of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Play

“I think everybody understands that it’s gonna come down to the GM, coach and myself,” Rodgers said. “Whether we all want to do a dance together, or if it’s not in the cards.”

New York went 5-12 this season. And while Rodgers played better toward the end of the season, he was still mediocre (at best) by modern NFL standards.

That’s probably not the kind of dance partner the team’s new leadership regime is going to want for its first season at the helm, especially because Rodgers will turn 42 years old late next year. Those same flaws are also potential obstacles to signing with other organizations, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers who may need a new signal-caller in 2025.

“I can tell you that it won’t be Aaron Rodgers,” Gary Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told Rich Eisen Thursday of who the Steelers’ next QB will be. “They have no interest in doing that.

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Trade Package Floated as Option for Pittsburgh

There is a case for Pittsburgh trying to make a one-year run with Rodgers considering how weak the free agent and draft classes are at the position this offseason.

On Friday, Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report floated the idea of the Steelers pursuing both Rodgers and former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams as a package deal.