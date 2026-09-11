Aaron Rodgers Shares Bombshell Revelation on Why His Engagement Blew Up

Ex-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had one of the more candid conversations of his career on a podcast that came out on Thursday.

Speaking on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Rodgers spoke on a range of topics, including why his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley ultimate broke down.

According to Rodgers, the pair split at least in part due to the fact that his former paramour wanted to engage in relations with another man prior to the pair getting married.

Aaron Rodgers Shares Ex-Fiance’s Pre-Marriage Wish

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“Then I date Shailene [Woodley]. I propose and she says yes.” Rodgers said on the podcast. “Not a couple of days after that she tells me, “You know, before I get married I have got to go [sleep with] this guy”…she told me that and then she took off the ring by March [2021, after Rodgers said no].”

With Rodgers declining request, him and Woodley broke up shortly after and cancelled their otherwise imminent engagement.

The former four-time MVP also claimed that the pair had tried to reconcile on a few occasions later on in 2021 subsequently, but that “nothing ever happened” with regards to the pair re-formalizing their relationship, going so far as to say that by 2022 “there wasn’t even a relationship to break off”.

Aaron Rodgers Relishing Under-Wraps Personal Life

Since then, Rodgers has gotten married to a woman named Brittani, whom he originally met in 2017 before she left the United States to return to Europe, confirming as such in June 2025 that the pair made it official just a couple of months prior.

This is the future Packers Hall of Famer’s first relationship out of the spotlight since meeting his now wife, with both the engagement to Woodley and his prior relationship with former NASCAR driver Danika Patrick being high profile affairs.

Rodgers was in a relationship with Patrick from 2018 before the pair parted ways in 2020.