Aaron Rodgers Has First Choice Free Agency Destination Revealed By Insider

Aaron Rodgers‘ once straightforward-seeming career trajectory hit a major speed bump when the Green Bay Packers traded up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Utah State quarterback, Jordan Love.

Since then, the Super Bowl champion’s career has been a roller coaster of non-stop action, both good and bad. From back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021, to being traded to the New York Jets in 2023; and from there tearing his Achilles on his fourth snap of the game – only for him to return in 2024 and the team to somehow end up leading the Jets to a worse record than the year prior, with Zach Wilson under center.

And now, with the Jets designating Rodgers as a post-June 1 cut, the 4 x MVP is free to sign with any team he chooses – but it seems like one team stands head and shoulders above the rest as the Cal alum’s #1 choice.

Pat Leonard of NYDN sports reports that Rodgers’ preferred destination is the Los Angeles Rams – if they are to trade current signal caller, Matthew Stafford.

Sources tell the Daily News that Aaron Rodgers prefers to play for the #Rams and that the outgoing Jets QB would bring Davante Adams with him once the Jets receiver becomes a free agent. That can only happen if Matthew Stafford gets traded. Enter #Giants GM Joe Schoen, who plans… pic.twitter.com/CN6LMRYT7Z — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 25, 2025

Aaron Rodgers’ Preferred Landing Spot Is The LA Rams

It does not take a football savant to see the appeal of Rams to a veteran quarterback like Rodgers – or indeed any starting QB.

The Rams are consistently one of the tightest-run, best-drafting franchises in all of pro football; the team is lead by the meticulous, offensive-minded, and not to mention Super Bowl-winning head coach, Sean McVay; and they have a top-5 NFL wideout in Puka Nacua – who if the report is correct, could form a lethal receiving tandem with All-Pro, Davante Adams – and a sneaky good offensive line when everyone is healthy.

LA are currently the favorites to land the California native at +100 – an implied probability of a whopping 50%! (Although in reality it’s slightly less because of the bookmaker margin).

Whilst there is some scepticism around the league that Stafford will actually depart from the Rams, it seems like the bookmakers feel fairly confident that there is a close to 50% chance it’s going to happen – unless they envision some unique scenario in which both Rodgers and Stafford suit up for the organization in 2025.

What Are The Other Options For Rodgers?

The other realistic destinations for the former Packer aren’t particularly enticing, with perhaps the exception of the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Rodgers bought him along, Adams and Pittsburgh WR1, George Pickens, could be a deadly combination to put against opposing secondaries in the offensively dominant AFC North.

The Raiders still have vast holes in multiple position groups on their roster, and could be facing the reality of their best player, Maxx Crosby, potentially leaving; whilst the New York Giants probably need reinforcements at every single offensive position, having placed 30th out of 32 teams in total offense in 2024.