Packers Legends’ Playing Future In Doubt As Steelers Hold Head-Turning Draft Visit

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has had yet another offseason in the headlines.

After being cut by the New York Jets, the 4 x MVP has remained silent on his next destination, despite the conventional wisdom maintaining that he has but one realistic option still open to him – the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, he has yet to make an official decision, even after a six hour visit with the team last month. And whilst the Steelers are seemingly content, for the moment, to wait on the future Hall of Famer, this will not stop them from doing their draft due diligence, with the team having a very notable 30 visit on Tuesday.

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, widely considered to be one of the top QBs in this year’s draft alongside Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart, went to visit Pittsburgh at their facility.

NFL insider, Jordan Schultz made a point to note that this does not discount them from the race to add Rodgers, whom they reportedly maintain an interest in. But they have, per Schultz, done “extensive work” on the quarterback class this draft season.

The #Steelers remain very interested in Aaron Rodgers, and the hope is an agreement eventually happens. But Pittsburgh has done extensive work on this year’s QB class — and Shedeur Sanders is now scheduled to be in the building on Thursday, per source. https://t.co/skupbeofmR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 8, 2025

What Does Sanders’ Visit Mean For Rodgers’ Prospects?

A visit is, and should be, regarded as just that. A visit.

However, teams do not just randomly select who they bring into the building – especially for their “30” visits, which limits teams to bringing in just 30 players in the entire draft class for in-person visits.

Yet, this visit alone probably does not spell doom for the prospect of Rodgers heading back to the Midwest, with the team having already hosted college quarterbacks, Tyler Shough and Jaxson Dart in top-30 visits during the draft process.

But the extensive work on the class, particularly on a player like Sanders, who many believe could well be long gone by the time Pittsburgh picks at 21, certainly does raise eyebrows as to the genuine seriousness of their Rodgers enquiry.

Does This Limit Rodgers’ Potential Long-Term Future In Pittsburgh?

Indeed, even if they do sign the former Packer, they will likely only want him to start for a maximum of one year as their “bridge” quarterback, prior to another younger signal caller taking over.

This is a role that Rodgers will be very familiar with from his time in Green Bay, where he sat in front of Jordan Love for three seasons before the now-incumbent Packers QB1 took over in 2023. A situation that mirrored Rodgers’ own entry into the league, sitting behind Hall of Famer, Brett Favre for three seasons before being given the keys to the kingdom.

It is quite possible that the former Cal star will be reticent to once again be a place holder for yet another up-and-coming rookie quarterback. But, perhaps at age 41, he may well know that is his only option left.