Aaron Rodgers Drops Major Hint On Future After Viral Video Surfaces

Aside from the team’s future at head coach and general manager, having fired both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas mid-season, the main story surrounding the New York Jets‘ impending offseason noise surrounds their big-name quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers.

After a disappointing sophomore season in New York, Rodgers’ status with the team has been up in the air, with polarizing owner, Woody Johnson, staying very non-committal about the former Packer’s future.

Rodgers has remained adamant that he would like to stay with the Jets, calling his time in New York “the best two years of my life” but it seems to be that the reality may be quite different.

A video surfaced on Thursday showing the inside of the Jets locker room after beating the Miami Dolphins in the final game of the season – a rivalry win that would have been even sweeter had it cost the Dolphins a spot in the playoffs, although Miami had already been eliminated over the course of the game after the Broncos thrashed the second stringers of the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the video on X, a red-eyed Rodgers, smiling through tears, embraces multiple members of the locker room.

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers very emotional in the locker room after the Dolphins game.

Does Aaron Rodgers’ Emotional Goodbye Reveal His Future

Rodgers’ tears could signify a number of things – his final days at the team; his final days in New York; or indeed his final days as a quarterback playing in the National Football League.

The 4 x MVP has publicly stated that he is unsure as to his next move, whether it be New York or elsewhere – but these tears certainly do not seem to be coming from a player who plans with any level of certainty on returning to that locker room later on in 2025.

In fact, the level of emotion in the video, and the streaks of tears pouring down the Super Bowl winner’s face could signify feelings beyond simply leaving the Jets – a team he has only been around for the past two years. It could well imply his intent – or likely intent – to retire this offseason.

Where Could Aaron Rodgers Land If He Decides To Return In 2025

If Rodgers does decide that he still has more good football left in him, his respectable numbers this year; 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 picks; could quite easily land him a job as a short-term starter or bridge quarterback for an organization needing reinforcements at the position.

The cap-loaded Las Vegas Raiders, cap-destroyed Cleveland Browns and endlessly good-but-not-great Pittsburgh Steelers could be enticing and realistic landing spots for the former Packer this upcoming season.

But perhaps the most interesting team for Rodgers could be local rivals, the New York Giants, who after jettisoning franchise quarterback, Daniel Jones, are desperately in need of a new signal caller, particularly considering both head coach, Brian Daboll, and general manager, Joe Schoen’s jobs could well depend on it.

And it couldn’t hurt for Rodgers to stick to the man who may well end up releasing him in the ensuing months, who reportedly called for his benching this past year.