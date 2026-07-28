Aaron Rodgers Sends Mike McCarthy Strong Retirement Message

The Aaron Rodgers potential retirement saga started to take on a similar road to Brett Favre, as the two continued to flirt with retirement while with and after their days of playing with the Green Bay Packers. However, Rodgers did not mince words when discussing whether this was his last season in the NFL. He made it clear that there will not be discussions or rumors next offseason. This is his final year.

“Zero debate,” Rodgers said when asked if there was any hesitation in his decision. “This is it.”

Rodgers said that he actually thought last season was going to be his last year. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ hiring Mike McCarthy as their head coach changed his decision.

“I thought last year might be it, but then Mike (McCarthy) got hired, and I talked to the wife, and she said, ‘You can do one more year’.”

Rodgers had said that he signed with the Steelers to play for Mike Tomlin. So, when Tomlin retired, it was widely speculated that Rodgers would follow him. However, the Steelers hired quite possibly the one coach who could help keep Rodgers in town.

So, the familiarity with McCarthy made it happen.

Green Bay Packers Legend Aaron Rodgers Decides To Play With Former Coach Mike McCarthy One More Year

Perhaps the most ironic part of all of this is that the two are going to lead the Steelers in 2026. Of course, it was the Steelers that were defeated by the Packers in Super XLV back in 2011. This was the Super Bowl victory that will put those two in the lore of the greatest Packers to ever step on the field.

Now, the team they beat in the Super Bowl is leaning on them to get them back to the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh has not made a Super Bowl since then.

McCarthy and Rodgers made the playoffs in eight consecutive years with the Packers from 2009 through 2016. They won five division titles over that time. The duo also made an appearance in three NFC Championship games.

They have one Super Bowl appearance and win as well.

Rodgers and McCarthy Have Moved on From the Packers

However, McCarthy has not been with the Packers since 2018. He took the 2019 season off before being the Dallas Cowboys head coach from 2020-2024. He took the 2025 season off before accepting the Steelers job. Coaching the Packers, Cowboys, and Steelers are three of the most historic franchises in the NFL. It is quite an accomplishment for McCarthy.

Rodgers has not been with Green Bay since the 2022 season. He spent 2023 and 2024 with the New York Jets. He suffered a season-ending injury and missed all of 2023 and then returned to a disastrous Jets team in 2024. Rodgers was not done playing and joined the Steelers in 2025.

So, the two are back together to make one last run for the Steelers. Pittsburgh has had 19 straight winning seasons, so all eyes are on these two to keep that tradition alive. It is an impressive way for two former Packers to leave their mark on the NFL.