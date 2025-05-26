Aaron Rodgers Reveals the One Condition Needed to Retire as a Packer

The Green Bay Packers fan base watched as Brett Favre retired as a member of the franchise in 2007, only to watch him play three more seasons and retire for good as a member of a hated NFC North division rival.

Aaron Rodgers recently talked about retiring as a member of the Green Bay Packers, but it would have to come under one condition.

Aaron Rodgers is Open to Retiring as a Packer, But with One Condition

Quarterback drama and the city of Green Bay feels like an odd couple, but the situations with Favre and Rodgers certainly feel oddly familiar to one another.

Well, Rodgers mentioned the possibility of rejoining the Green Bay Packers in the near future to formally retire as a member of the franchise where he won a Super Bowl trophy and multiple league MVPs on a recent episode of the YNK Podcast.

Rodgers said, “I’ve thought about that, but I don’t understand what the reason for that is… At the same time, I grew up a [49ers] fan and most of my favorite players retired as a Niner. Jerry Rice, who went to three other teams, came back and retired as a Niner, so I understand the cool thing about it, but if I didn’t do it, would that make a difference in how I’m viewed in the Packers’ eyes?””

It is not uncommon for long-time great players who spent time with other franchises towards the end of their careers to formally join the team where they started NFL career to officially call it a career.

Yet, Rodgers doesn’t appear to think formally retiring as a member of the Packers as a big deal because he is still expecting to be named to the team’s Hall of Fame down the road.

Rodgers added, “When I retire, in four years, I’m going to go in the Packers Hall of Fame — may or may not get my number retired, whether they do or not that’s fine — but in four years, I’ll be in the Packers Hall of Fame.”

Rodgers has a point. The ink on his outstanding resume as a member of the Packers is already dry. He will forever be linked to Green Bay regardless of where he calls it a career, but he is still open to the idea retiring with the team under condition.

Rodgers said, “If I do or I don’t [retire as a Packer], I don’t think it should make a difference, I’m not sure yet. If they approached me about it, I probably would.”

Will Aaron Rodgers Play in the NFL in 2025?

The real question facing Rodgers is whether he is going to play in the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

After spending two years with the New York Jets, Rodgers was released.

The former league MVP has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the last few months this offseason, but is yet to sign with the team.

Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, which proved he is still capable of being a productive player in this league.

Many expect Rodgers will play again in 2025, but if he does sign with the Green Bay Packers — it is likely a clear sign that this future Hall of Fame quarterback is calling it a career.