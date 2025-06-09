Rodgers Gets Reality Check As Steelers Had Multiple Preferred QB Options – Report

Former Green Bay Packers legend, Aaron Rodgers, made things official with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, after it was reported on Thursday that the former four-time MVP would sign a 1 year, $13.6 million deal with the organization.

Yet unfortunately for Rodgers, it seems that per a report from Adam Schefter, the future Hall of Famer was not atop the Steelers’ QB wish list for 2025. In fact, Schefter believes that Pittsburgh had two other names they preferred heading into the offseason in March.

ESPN #NFL Insider @AdamSchefter revealed that Aaron Rodgers was the #Steelers ‘third choice’ at QB this offseason. 😳 They preferred re-signing Justin Fields who signed with the #Jets & they explored a trade with the #Rams for Matthew Stafford. After those pursuits failed, they… pic.twitter.com/21y87lSehO — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 6, 2025

Aaron Rodgers Was Not The Steelers’ #1 Option

“This was the best move that the Pittsburgh Steelers could make – right now.” Schefter said on Friday on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’. “But let’s also remember that this was also the third option for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were in on Matthew Stafford and couldn’t get done a trade. They tried to re-sign Justin Fields; he opted to go to the New York Jets, where he will meet Aaron Rodgers on opening day.

And after they couldn’t get a trade done for Stafford and couldn’t get Fields re-signed they pivoted to Aaron Rodgers. So Aaron Rodgers was their third choice.”

Schefter also emphasized that the Steelers are “loaded” with picks in next year’s draft – which, coincidentally, is being held in Pittsburgh – and that 2026 may be the year they finally make a make a splash and move up the draft to pick one of the many projected QB talents.

Whilst “loaded” is perhaps a stretch; they have just one sole additional third rounder from the Dallas Cowboys, that was obtained in the George Pickens trade last month – it does have an air of serendipity that the year the Steelers well and truly may look to take a quarterback early on is the one when the draft is stacked with talent, they have an extra day two pick, and is held in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers Preferred Justin Fields Over Rodgers

Although Rodgers is hardly a spring chicken, and certainly not one of the league’s top, top signal callers like he was during the bulk of his illustrious career, it feels a little surprising that the Steelers preferred Justin Fields to him.

Particularly since Fields was promptly replaced in Pittsburgh by now cast-off Russell Wilson, who the Steelers made little-to-no attempt to re-sign in the offseason.

Fields is by no means terrible, and did go 4-2 with the organization at the beginning of last season. But he does very much split opinion amongst the broader NFL fanbase, with some believing that he is a future franchise quarterback, and others contending he is merely a career backup.

Rodgers now has the pleasure of facing both of his former teams in 2025; the Jets in Week 1 and the Packers in Week 8. And there is no question that he will have motivation aplenty against both teams.