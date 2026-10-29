Adam Schefter Makes Feelings Clear on Packers’ Jordan Love

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said Thursday on Get Up that Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has not proven he is elite.

Schefter added that no quarterback proves elite status in October.

Love ranks second in the NFL with 1,958 passing yards through seven games. He has thrown 13 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 59.8 percent of his passes.

The Packers sit at 4-3 and last in the NFC North after a 20-17 loss at the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Schefter’s Assessment of Love

Love finished 27 of 45 for 274 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in that game.

Schefter credited Love for performing despite major offensive shortcomings.

“Now listen, when you have a run game that is not produced and you’ve got an offensive line that doesn’t protect, and you’ve got all those issues, that falls on the quarterback,” Schefter said. “And the fact that Jordan Love has stepped up proves, as Taylor says, he’s a really good quarterback.”

A fellow panelist noted he had called Love a hell of a quarterback rather than simply a really good one.

Schefter pushed back on timing.

“But I don’t think that a quarterback proves he’s elite in October, with all due respect,” Schefter said. “That’s not when you’re proving you’re elite. Jordan Love is going to prove he’s elite. In January. In February.”

He elaborated on the point.

“He could be, as you say, a hell of a quarterback. And he’s a hell of a quarterback,” Schefter continued. “But nobody’s showing their elite right now in October.”

Love is 1-3 as a playoff starter.

His only postseason win came in a 48-32 Wild Card victory at Dallas in January 2024, when he threw three touchdown passes. Green Bay lost to San Francisco the next week.

The Packers later fell 22-10 at Philadelphia in January 2025 after Love threw three interceptions. They lost 31-27 at Chicago in the Wild Card round on Jan. 10.

Team Struggles and Contract Context

Green Bay ranks last in the NFL in rushing at 59.9 yards per game. The team has managed just 419 total rushing yards in seven contests.

The Packers signed Love to a four-year, $220 million extension in July 2024 that included a $75 million signing bonus.

The Carolina Panthers visit Lambeau Field for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.

Love has produced volume through the air while the ground game has lagged. His 90.3 passer rating ranks outside the top tier early in the season.

Schefter’s comments center on the difference between strong regular season numbers and proven postseason success. The Packers remain in the playoff picture despite the division standing.