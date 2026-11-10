Packers Coach Makes Trade Deadline Stance Clear on Offensive Line

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich does not anticipate the team adding an offensive lineman before the trade deadline. The former offensive line coach was asked what he thought about the team making a move, and he made it clear that he likes what the team currently has.

“I think once we can kind of settle in,” said Stenavich, noting that the line needs continuity more than an addition. “And I think, obviously adding Laken (Tomlinson) has helped just kind of settle the pass pro issue. And then now with (Kevin) Zeitler and (Aaron) Banks back, we can get Sean Ryan back soon. I think just having those vet guys in there that can handle it and be physical, that’ll be big for us.”

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Stenavich thinks that the team has already made two additions to the line with Tomlinson and Zeitler. That, along with improved health, would supersede any deadline move.

Green Bay Packers OC Does Not Expect Offensive Lineman Addition at NFL Trade Deadline

Stenavich noted that the team saw Kevin Zeitler make his debut in Week 9. That, along with Aaron Banks being healthy, gives the team an interesting depth dilemma. That is because they also have Tomlinson, who has been their best pass-protecting guard, according to Stenavich.

Banks could play left guard, Zeitler could play right guard, Tomlinson could play either. Stenavich noted he does not even know how it will shake out this week.

“I’m kind of interested to see how it plays out this week with Banks, Zeitler, Laken, all of that, and just how that’ll shake out,” said Stenavich.

It appears the Packers are more interested in what is happening on their roster than a move they can make outside of the roster.

Packers Not Expected to Make Offensive Line Move

Stenavich added that while their center spot is weak right now, the team is expected to get starter Sean Rhyan back soon. So, adding a center at the deadline does not make sense.

“It’ll be good to get Sean back at some point soon,” said Stenavich. “I think he just brings a little bit more physicality inside to help us out. That’s going to be big.”

Rhyan suffered a high ankle sprain and missed the past two games. If he can come back soon, they are set at center. As Stenavich added, they have three guys they like for two starting guard spots.

When it comes to tackle, Jordan Morgan is progressing, and they have been riding with Anthony Belton since Week 2. If the line is looking for continuity, they are just now starting to get it. So, adding a new face and changing things up makes little sense.

The Packers have until 4 PM EST to make a move. However, that is unlikely to happen.