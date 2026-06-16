Packers Assistant Coaches Put on Notice After Tumultous 2025

Most analysts will focus solely on player improvement in the offseason. So, when Andy Herman of the Pack a Day Podcast highlighted Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and the offensive line coach Luke Butkus as two of his biggest bounceback candidates, it was rather notable. Herman expects the entire offense to be better, particularly the offensive line, because the coaching staff has improved.

“The offensive line fell apart,” exclaimed Herman. “There should be a decent amount of pressure, especially on Luke Butkus, but a little on Adam Stenavich as well, to get that group heading in the right direction.”

Stenavich has been with Green Bay since 2019 and has been the offensive coordinator since 2022. He started as the offensive line coach, took on run game coordination in 2021, and then stepped into the OC role in the following year.

Matt LeFleur still calls the play, so Stenavich is responsible for getting the group in line and on the same page. That did not happen last year.

Meanwhile, Butkus has been under Stenavich for the majority of his coaching career. He joined the Packers in 2019 as an assistant offensive line coach. He coached under Stenavich for three seasons on the line, then, when Stenavich was promoted, he promoted Butkus to offensive line coach. That is why it is fair to put the pressure on both of them

Green Bay Packers Offensive Line Coaching Staff is Under Pressure

The Packers’ offensive line had a lot of shuffling last year, so it was hard for the coaching staff to keep the room settled.

Zach Tom, Aaron Banks, and Elgton Jenkins missed notable time. It caused the team to push Sean Rhyan from guard to center. They also moved rookie Anthony Belton and second-year lineman Jordan Morgan into multiple different roles. All of these players struggled to take on more than expected. When you add in that Rasheed Walker was not a calming presence in 2025, the entire line had question marks.

Some of this comes down to injuries, but the coaching staff is supposed to be the group that navigates the team through the injuries. The plan was not stable and things fell apart.

The Packers Offensive Line is Going Through Changes

Things were unsettled last year, and while it looks more set in stone on paper, the entire five have questions entering the new season. Jordan Morgan will start at left tackle for the first time.

Aaron Banks was a big free agent signing who did not quite fit into the new offense. Sean Rhyan is starting the season at center for the first time. Anthony Belton enters his second year and first as a starter. Lastly, Zach Tom is recovering from an injury and is going to be questionable for Week 1.

The team has talent, and the line is versatile, so a lot of these questions are not going to be good excuses if the line does not work out. However, the coaching staff will be challenged to put this together in a better manner than last year.