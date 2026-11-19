The Green Bay Packers’ running game has been an issue all season. However, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich believes that the team getting Kaleb Johnson more work, combined with the potential to get Josh Jacobs back healthy next week, is a reason for optimism coming out of the bye week.

“Yeah, I do,” said Stenavich about his confidence in the run game. “I’m excited about that.”

Stenavich added that he does not know if Jacobs will return this week after having surgery on his finger last week.

“Josh’s situation’s kind of fluid,” added Stenavich. “Hopefully we can get him back soon. But I think that’ll be good for our offense, for sure.”

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In the meantime, Johnson has 24 rushes for 110 yards in the past two weeks. It does not sound like much, but he had 28 rushes for 114 yards in six games combined prior to that. It is the best the Packers have seen at running back all season.

Green Bay Packers Gaining Confidence in Running Game During Bye Week

Stenavich added that a lot of the optimism comes from what Johnson has done the past two weeks. He noted that he has seen flashes from the second-year runner.

“There were some flashes,” said Stenavich. “Obviously, there were some good runs in there. But the one thing about Kaleb is you could feel him attack the line of scrimmage. He was coming off the ball really well; he was running hard, so that was really encouraging to see him go out there and do that. So very excited about him as we move forward, for sure.”

It sounds like even when Jacobs comes back, Johnson will be in the mix. Jacobs has just 36 rushes for 80 yards this season. So, Johnson has been more impactful.

Packers Running Game Needs Spark

If any of the running backs on the Packers roster can give them optimism, it is Johnson. Johnson is a former third-round pick going 83rd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He immediately was in the doghouse for the Pittsburgh Steelers after a special teams gaffe and finished his rookie season with 28 rushing attempts for 69 yards. The team changed coaches, and he still couldn’t get out of the doghouse, so they traded him to the Packers for a sixth-round pick.

It took him a few weeks to get up to speed, and he fumbled in Week 4, which reduced his snaps for a couple of weeks. He had eight rushing attempts from Week 4 through Week 8. However, the team seems to be a lot more confident in him moving forward.

Jacobs is signed to a four-year, $48M deal, but the team saves the majority of it by moving on from him this offseason. So, they could lean into the second-year back who is impressing. Green Bay has a bye this week, then they play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.