Packers’ AJ Dillon Opens Up on ‘Weird’ NFL Free Agency Amid Shake-Up

It was an offseason of upheaval in the Packers running back room, with the surprise departure of respected veteran Aaron Jones, the addition of star Josh Jacobs from the Raiders and the drafting of MarShawn Lloyd with the 88th overall pick. But there was, at least, one bit of continuity that came out of the last two months: Veteran AJ Dillon stayed put, re-signing on a one-year contract worth $2.7 million.

Dillon was coming off a shaky season in which he averaged just 3.4 yards per carry and totaled 836 yards on 200 touches. He scored only two touchdowns, fewest since his rookie year, and struggled when thrust into a starting role as Jones battled a persistent hamstring injury.

But where Dillon entered last season with speculation swirling that he might take the No. 1 job from Jones, he is firmly the No. 2 on the depth chart behind Jacobs this year.

Dillon, speaking on the “Thanalysis” podcast, hosted by Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, said he found the free-agency process a bit “weird.”

“It felt good,” he said. “The first time going through the free agency process, it was a little weird just kind of figuring it all out.”

AJ Dillon: ‘Great to Feel Wanted’

What was comforting for Dillon, who had struggled with his efficiency in 2022 as well as last year, was the notion that other teams around the league had interest in him. Where there was some doubt about whether he would stick in Green Bay, he at least knew there was a job available in the NFL.

But, ultimately, the lure of staying with the Packers was too tempting for him, and Dillon re-signed. He has been an active and beloved member of the community since arriving in Green Bay four years ago, and that was one of the factors in him deciding where to sign.

“The cool thing is, it is great to feel wanted as an athlete, you know, to know there are teams interested, even if you want to stay with your team or whatever the case is,” Dillon said. “’Oh, OK, people respect my craft, people respect what I do in the field, on the court, whatever it is.’ People respect that. So, doing my due diligence, trying to figure out the best spot, I have a wife and son so I gotta think beyond me, beyond what I want. What’s the best situation for us going forward? And obviously for my career.

“It worked out great that we could stay home, stay in Green Bay and continue to work at the ultimate goal, going ahead and getting a Super Bowl.”

Packers Drafted Jordan Love & Dillon 1-2 in 2020

Dillon also spoke about his deep-rooted friendship with quarterback Jordan Love, who was one of the NFL’s breakout stars of 2023 in leading Green Bay to the playoffs and into the second round of the playoffs after their surprise upset over the Cowboys in the postseason opener.

Love and Dillon first met in the predraft process in 2020, when both were clients of the agency Athletes First and were showing their wares to various teams. It happened to work out that the Packers took Love in the first round and followed that up with Dillon in the second round.

Dillon is grateful that he has the chance to pitch in and help Love reach his potential in Green Bay.

“With Jordan Love, he is one of my good friends. I’ve seen his whole process and for me, it is one of those things, I want to be there with him and help him out, I want to help him be enshrouded in the quarterback, Green Bay, the mythical quarterbacks we have.

“I want to be part of him to experience that with one of my best friends on and off the field,” Dillon said.