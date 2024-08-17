Packers Advised to Trade Veteran Fan Favorite Before Regular Season

The Green Bay Packers, to the franchise’s unquestionable betterment, have systematically gotten younger across the offensive skill positions over the past three years — and have done so absent nostalgia.

That relatively ruthless and highly-calculated approach from general manager Brian Gutekunst got the Packers to within a missed Anders Carlson field goal of the NFC Championship Game last season and has talking heads and opinion columnists across the league more or less universally regarding Green Bay as contenders in 2024.

However, that approach could also lead the Packers to put veteran running back and fan favorite AJ Dillon — affectionally known throughout Titletown as ‘The Quadfather’ — out to pasture before August is up.

Dillon, 26, signed a one-year contract during the offseason to return to Green Bay for his fifth NFL season, which pays him only $2.75 million. However, Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, August 16, named Dillon as the one player the Packers ought to be shopping ahead of the start of the regular season.

“Josh Jacobs replaces Aaron Jones as the starter, and third-rounder MarShawn Lloyd is a player who’ll be hard to keep off the field due to his blend of speed and power — ultimately leaving Dillon as the third back in the rotation for carries,” Fowler wrote. “While the team could very well play out the year with him and part ways following the campaign without any contractual ties, exploring the market for teams in need of a veteran ball-carrier could see the Packers steal a draft pick in return.”

Fowler also noted that Jarveon Howard or Emanuel Wilson could step in as a third-string back in Dillon’s absence.