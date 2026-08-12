Albert Breer Picks Packers WR Poised to Lead Team in 2026

The Green Bay Packers could see any of their top three wideouts lead the team in receiving in 2026. However, NFL Insider Albert Breer was just at Packers training camp, and his takeaway is that Golden has the best chance to ascend to the top.

Breer noted a well-rounded skill set for Golden leading to his possible rise.

“Out of the receiver group, with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden as the top three, Golden has the best shot at breaking through, possessing elite hands and downfield speed,” Wrote Breer.

This would be quite the rise for a player who has high expectations but did not live up to them during his rookie season.

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Matthew Golden is Expected to Lead the Team

Golden only had 361 yards as a rookie. The list of first-round rookie receivers to post that few yards in their rookie season is not pretty. So, there is a real question about what type of production Golden can provide the team this season.

On one hand, the team did not have a role carved out for him when they drafted him. The plan was for him to sit as a rookie, so any production they saw was good enough.

On the flip side, the team did not anticipate both Reed and Watson missing time last year. Watson played in ten games, and Reed played in just seven. So, there were chances for Golden to take advantage. He did not.

The counter to that is that these are the complementary players for Golden, not the role that Golden was drafted to play. The Packers drafted Golden to take over for Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Those two were healthy last year.

So, Golden was able to see the field, but he was miscast. This year, the roles align for Golden to shine.

Packers Have Designed Roles for All Three Wide Receivers

Watson will step into the Z role on offense. He will be able to move around and get a free release off of the line of scrimmage. This will allow him to get deep down the sideline and create space in the middle of the field due to the safety respect.

Jayden Reed will take the space over the middle of the field. He will be the slot wide receiver. This means gadget snaps and carries, but also passes deep down the field. He will also align off of the line of scrimmage, so he can get a free release.

This will put Golden in the X. This is the player who takes the press coverage. He has to win the timing routes for the Matt LaFleur offense. If the other two pieces fit, and he beats the man covering him, he can take off and be put in position to produce.

The key is beating his man. Right now, Breer sees the ability to do that translating to an NFL field. If all breaks right for their top three, it should be Golden ascending to the top. The question is whether he can take advantage.