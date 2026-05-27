Packers’ Alvin Kamara Speculation Heats Up After Josh Jacobs Arrest

The Green Bay Packers opted to not pursue running back help during the 2026 NFL offseason. Brian Gutekunst and the front office continued to be all-in on veteran star running back Josh Jacobs.

Unfortunately, that decision may have backfired on the Packers.

Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday on five charges. The allegations of domestic violence are deeply concerning, although he is innocent until proven guilty.

While the outcome of the investigation remains unknown, Green Bay has been linked to quite a few potential replacements for Jacobs. If the Packers do end up needing running back help, there are a few avenues they could take. One of them would be a trade for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Once again, the speculation surrounding Kamara heading to Green Bay has heated up.

Packers Linked Once Again to Alvin Kamara Trade

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, a longtime reporter covering the team, has brought up Kamara as a potential option for the Packers.

“Kamara remains under contract but could be a June 1 cut by the rebuilding Saints,” Huber wrote.

“In nine seasons with the team, he has 12,198 total yards and 86 total touchdowns. The five-time Pro Bowler has never been a 1,000-yard runner but has seven seasons of more than 1,300 total yards.”

Green Bay could either pursue a trade to acquire Kamara for a late-round pick or wait and hope that he ends up being released as a June 1 cut. Either way, he would make a lot of sense for the Packers to take a flier on.

Kamara may not be the superstar that he once was with the Saints, but he’d still be worth taking a chance on if Jacobs does end up missing time.

What Would Alvin Kamara Bring to Green Bay at This Stage?

Last season in New Orleans, Kamara posted career-low numbers. He carried the football 131 times for 471 yards and a touchdown, averaging 3.6 yards per attempt. Kamara also caught 33 passes for 186 yards.

Back in 2024, the 30-year-old running back produced much better numbers. He rushed for 950 yards and six touchdowns on 228 carries, which averages out to 4.2 yards per attempt. Kamara also caught 68 passes for 543 yards and two more touchdowns.

Granted, there would be a lot of risk with relying on Kamara to be a starter. However, the blunt reality is that Green Bay doesn’t have a lot of options.

If Jacobs is out, the Packers need to take a swing. Kamara would be the kind of player who could help fix the problem if he can play at the level he showed two years ago.

Expect to hear more news in the near future about Jacobs’ situation. For now, the Green Bay Packers can only wait to find out what the fallout of the investigation ends up being.