Packers Fans Roast Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Over Mistake on Insulting Outfit

Green Bay Packers fans didn’t take kindly to a diss from Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the form of an insulting logo on his sweatshirt ahead of the rivals’ matchup on Sunday, November 3.

St. Brown arrived to Lambeau Field with the words “GREENBAY SUCKS” scrawled across his chest. It was a brash move, to say the least, ahead of a road game that could drop Detroit out of sole possession of the NFC North Division lead.

One can imply another layer of boldness due to the fact that the receiver’s spelling of Green Bay was incorrect, as it is two words instead of one. That is something that got Packers fans rolling on social media, as they attacked St. Brown’s intelligence level and turned the joke back on the player who attempted to make it in the first place.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Caught Some Heat for Failing to Catch Spelling Errors on Clothing Ahead of Packers Game

Barbs from Packers fans were relatively simple, but that fit the context of St. Brown’s initial insult.

“Where is Greenbay?” one fan wrote on X.

“Can’t even spell Green Bay. Fail,” another Packers supporter posted.

Green Bay is two words tho,” a third Packers fan chimed in.

While it was all fun and games for St. Brown before the contest, it was also all fun during the game for the Detroit wide receiver — at least in the first half.

He scored the first touchdown of the day on a rainy afternoon in Green Bay, which came on a fourth-down play from the five-yard line and put the Lions up 7-3.

Jordan Love, Packers Offense Have Hands Full With Visiting Lions Following QB’s Injury Last Week

The Packers have their work cut out for them against the Lions on Sunday.

First, Detroit is 6-1 on the season and arguably the best team in not just the NFC, but the NFL as a whole. Furthermore, Green Bay started QB Jordan Love, who is dealing with a groin strain that sidelined him last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both teams run the football exceptionally well, so the rainy conditions might actually play into Green Bay’s favor given that Love could be hampered as a passer and will certainly face some mobility issues after suffering a groin strain just seven days before.

Love went to Jacobs early and often in the first half of the contest. A little more than halfway through the second quarter, the starting running back had tallied 10 carries for 89 yards as well as 2 receptions for 13 yards.

The Packers defense, while it has been among the best units in the league through eight weeks, has relied heavily on takeaways this season and will likely need to win the turnover battle to stave off a home loss against the visiting Lions.