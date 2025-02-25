Hi, Subscriber

Packers Among Favorites to Trade for Projected $120 Million WR

The Cincinnati Bengals are likely going to place the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins for the second straight season, but with their financial obligations to Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, a tag-and-trade is still a definite possibility.

Enter the Green Bay Packers.

Adding a player with Higgins’ skill set would give them a proven and reliable wide receiver, addressing their current need for a dominant WR1.

According to the oddsmakers at BetOnline, the Packers have a pretty good chance of landing him if he becomes available. Green Bay is tied with the New England Patriots for the fifth-best odds (+700) to snag Higgins.

The Denver Broncos (+400), Washington Commanders (+500), Pittsburgh Steelers (+600) and Los Angeles Chargers (+600) are the only teams with better odds.

Should the Green Bay Packers Pursue WR Tee Higgins?

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Higgins is set to be one of the league’s best available free agents, and for good reason. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform at a high level during his tenure with the Bengals.

Over his first five seasons, he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards twice (in 2021 and 2022) and recorded a career-high 10 touchdown receptions in 2024. His size, versatility and experience would give Jordan Love a reliable target and a clear WR1.

Financially, the Packers are positioned to make a competitive offer for a top-tier receiver like Higgins. With just under $50 million in salary cap space entering the 2025 offseason, Green Bay has the flexibility to add a high-impact player without compromising other areas of the roster. While Higgins is expected to command a significant contract — PFF has him ranked as their No. 1 overall free agent and have him projected to ink a four-year deal worth $120 million, with $70 million guaranteed — the Packers could certainly swing a deal.

Moreover, Higgins’ addition would bring veteran leadership to a relatively young group of receivers. His experience in high-stakes games, including a Super Bowl appearance with the Bengals, would be invaluable in mentoring emerging talents like Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs.

Drafting the Next WR1 Also an Option for Packers

If the Bengals do keep Higgins, the Packers might consider selecting a young wide receiver in the upcoming draft to develop into a homegrown WR1. This would certainly be a more cost-effective solution, as rookie contracts are more team-friendly.

Drafting a receiver would also allow the coaching staff to mold the player’s skills to fit seamlessly within Matt LaFleur’s scheme.

The 2025 draft class is not without its issues, though. Analysts have noted that this year’s group of wide receivers may lack the depth and the immediate impact potential seen in previous years. While prospects like Luther Burden III out of Missouri have shown promise, the overall talent pool may not offer a surefire WR1 ready to make an immediate difference. This uncertainty could make relying solely on the draft a risky strategy for Green Bay when it comes to bulking up their receiving corps.

The development timeline for rookie receivers can also be unpredictable. While some transition smoothly, others require more time to adjust to the professional level’s speed and complexity. Given the Packers’ aspirations for immediate success, banking on a rookie to fill the WR1 role may not align with the team’s short-term objectives.

Balancing the potential long-term benefits of drafting a receiver against the immediate impact of signing an established player like Higgins will require careful consideration, but the Packers don’t make moves like this without thinking it through. We’ll see what happens if the Bengals don’t retain him.

