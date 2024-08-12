Packers Predicted to Part Ways With Draft Pick Who Raised Eyebrows in 2023

The Green Bay Packers made a rare and curious call during the 2023 NFL draft, one that may come back to haunt them as early as this season.

General manager Brian Gutekunst selected kicker Anders Carlson in the sixth round (No. 207 overall), signing him to a four-year rookie deal worth just shy of $4 million total. The position is notorious for its inherent pressure and the spotlight it shines on those who play it, thereby making it a volatile one to draft due to all of the unseen mental factors that determine success or failure.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report noted that phenomenon on Monday, August 12, upon naming Carlson among the league’s most likely cut candidates.

“Teams typically aren’t thrilled to use draft capital on specialists, so when a kicker gets drafted, it’s noteworthy,” Knox wrote. “However, the Auburn product had his fair share of ups and downs as a rookie. He made just 27-of-33 field goal attempts and 34-of-39 point after tries during the regular season before missing two more kicks in the postseason. Now, the Packers are making the 26-year-old win the job all over again.”

Packers Have Signed Greg Joseph, Alex Hale to Compete for Job of Starting Kicker Carlson is now feeling the heat in practice during his second offseason as much as he did in games during his rookie campaign, as Green Bay has brought in not just one, but two kickers to challenge him. Greg Joseph, who spent the last three years as the placekicker for the Minnesota Vikings, has been with the Packers since late March. He held a slight edge over Carlson with regards to in-practice field goal percentage as of August 3, per unofficial math conducted and shared to X by Andy Herman of Packers Report. Since then, Green Bay added Alex Hale to the mix, as reported by Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated. Hale went undrafted in 2024 after a five-year collegiate career with Oklahoma State. The native Australian connected on 27-of-34 field goal tries as well as 36-of-38 extra points during his senior campaign, per Football Reference.