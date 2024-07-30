Packers Free Agent Signing Struggling at Training Camp: Report

The Green Bay Packers brought in some intriguing free agents this offseason, but veteran offensive tackle Andre Dillard may not be with the team beyond training camp.

Practices have started at Packers training camp, and reports have come out about multiple players thriving and struggling. One of those players trending downward is Dillard. Jacob Westendorf with SI.com laid out Dillard’s struggles, labeling him as a “stock down” player.

“Among players who were expected to compete for a role, there might not be anyone who’s had a more difficult start to camp,” Westendorf wrote. “Almost every edge rusher who’s lined up against him has been credited with a sack, or what you can call a sack in a training camp practice.”

That’s not the first impression Dillard was hoping for. If his training camp continues trending this way, he may not make the 53-man roster.

Andre Dillard’s Disappointing NFL Career

Dillard came into the NFL with plenty of hype. But the 28-year-old has been unable to live up to his first-round billing.

A former left tackle at Washington State, Dillard became an intriguing prospect ahead of the 2019 draft. He earned 2018 first-team All-Pac-12 honors in his final college season. He was also a 6-foot-5, 315-pound OL prospect with a very strong 9.81 Relative Athletic Score.

That frame, experience, and athleticism helped him go in the first round. The Philadelphia Eagles took a chance on him in the 2019 draft, with expectations he could be a long-term starter.

However, the Eagles decided not to pick up Dillard’s fifth-year option, making him a free agent before finishing out his rookie deal. He didn’t live up to his hype, and things took an even bigger downturn in 2023. In his one season with the Tennessee Titans, he gave up a career-worst 41 pressures, 20 hurries, nine QB hits, and 12 sacks.

Based on the reports coming out of Packers training camp, it doesn’t seem like Dillard has been able to turn things around.

Green Bay’s Other Offensive Line Problem

The Packers have turned plenty of gems into starting offensive linemen. However, the big question now is what the team plans to do with Jordan Morgan.

Brian Gutekunst took a chance on Morgan in the first round of this year’s draft. He was a starting left tackle for the Arizona Wildcats in college, showing plenty of ability and athleticism on tape.

However, it’s unclear where Morgan will start his NFL career. The Packers seem content with Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom holding down the offensive tackle positions. That’s left Morgan playing at right guard, where offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich believes he’ll have the best chance to start as a rookie.

A first-round pick on a guard isn’t the most exciting draft selection. However, Matt LaFleur believes that Morgan could play tackle if needed at some point.

“He’s been predominantly inside,” LaFleur told reporters about Morgan. “I think he’s starting to feel more and more comfortable inside, but I think he’s talented enough that if we need to kick him outside, we can do that.”

There’s still time for Morgan to play somewhere else on the line. However, it’s looking like he’ll be stuck at guard heading into Week 1.