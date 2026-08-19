Anonymous GM Rips Packers for $220 Million Jordan Love Decision

The Green Bay Packers have established themselves as a consistent playoff contender over the past few years, but now they are hoping to take another step forward in 2026. With all of the talent on their roster, that shouldn’t be a huge ask, but again, everyone was saying the same thing last year shortly after Micah Parsons was picked up in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

There are quite a few star players on this team, but the guy who will ultimately determine just how successful the Packers are is quarterback Jordan Love. The front office committed to Love in 2024 when it handed him a four-year, $220 million contract extension, and while he’s led the team to three-straight playoff appearances, one anonymous NFL general manager recently revealed that he believes Green Bay gave its former first-round pick too much money in this deal.

Jordan Love Labeled Overpaid by Anonymous GM

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The Packers turned heads when they selected Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, as they still had Aaron Rodgers manning the quarterback position. That led to Love spending his first three seasons in the pros working behind Rodgers, before eventually taking over under center in 2023.

One strong season ended up being all Love needed to get a new contract, as he was already entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. Giving Love a $220 million extension was viewed as a bit of a risk, and while he hasn’t managed to reach the heights he hit in 2023, he has generally managed to hold his own under center.

In the grand scheme of things, Love’s deal isn’t all that expensive, but he is being paid quite a bit of money for a guy that has just one playoff win to his name and no Pro Bowl selections. With that in mind, one general manager still isn’t a believer in the hype surrounding Love, saying the Packers probably gave him more money than they had to on his aforementioned contract.

“I think they paid him more than they probably had to.” The GM said, per Jason La Canfora of casino.org. “I don’t see him the same way you do (as a potential MVP) … But he’s a really good quarterback. He made better decisions with the football last year. He’s maturing.”

Packers Will Face Another Jordan Love Contract Decision Soon

There’s no doubt there’s a lot on the line in the 2026 campaign for Love, not just when it comes to justifying this deal, but also proving he’s worth a boatload of money for his next contract. This GM’s assessment of Love is a bit harsh, but it’s up to the young passer to prove him and his other detractors wrong, which is why this season is so crucial.

Love still has two years left on his current contract, so while Green Bay doesn’t necessarily have to worry about his status today, it is something that will have to be taken care of in the near future. When considering all the circumstances, it’s clear that from both a team and individual perspective, 2026 is the most important year of Love’s young career.