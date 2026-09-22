Packers Add Another Potential OL Starter to Injury Report

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line has been a constant shuffle this season. So, it should be no surprise that another name on the line has been added to the injury report. Anthony Belton, who was expected to step in for the injured Zach Bako-Bewele, is now injured.

Belton popped up on the injury report with limited participation on Tuesday due to an elbow injury. The limited note is encouraging, but at the same time, the Packers are playing on a short week. So, the status of Belton on Wednesday will likely determine who starts at right tackle when the team hosts the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

Green Bay Packers Potential Starting Right Tackle Anthony Belton Shows Up on Injury Report

The Packers offensive line is a jumbled mess right now. They have played three different players at left guard; they have an unresolved battle at right guard, and now they are hoping their backup right tackle will be healthy to play in Week 3.

Belton started in eight games in 2025, but seven of them were at right guard. The former second-round pick entered the 2026 season with 86 career snaps at right tackle.

However, because Bako-Bewele was not healthy this offseason, the team had Belton work with the first team throughout the summer. Bako-Bewele returned in Week 1 and was healthy, but suffered the same exact injury in Week 2.

So, the team looks wise for giving Belton so much work. He could have been in the mix to start at right guard, but they felt his value as a backup right tackle had a chance to be more valuable.

Belton stepped in Week 2 and handled himself in the Packers’ overtime win against the Jets. However, he apparently had an injury that lingered after the game. It could leave the team scrambling on the offensive line.

Packers Have Offensive Line Problems

Jordan Morgan is set at left tackle, Sean Rhyan is locked in at center, and while Jacob Monk might not be the answer at right guard, the team has too many issues to push him out of his role right now.

At left guard, Aaron Banks is the starter when healthy. He missed Week 1 with a knee issue and left Week 2 early with a toe issue. He has not practiced this week and is unlikely to play.

Donovan Jennings has started in his place. However, he has a hand injury. He missed time on Monday, but was limited on Tuesday. If he does play, they will lean on rookie fifth-round pick Jager Burton. He would be their third starting left guard in as many weeks.

At right tackle, the team would have to decide between John Williams and Travis Glover. Glover has 41 snaps in the NFL since being drafted in 2024. He has nine snaps at right tackle. Williams is a 2025 seventh-round pick who did not see the field as a rookie. They also have Dalton Cooper on the practice squad. The 2025 UDFA has been a practice squad player.

So, they hope Belton will be healthy.