Packers Urged to Make Major Offensive Line Shakeup

The Green Bay Packers need to find something to do on the offensive line to shake things up. With all of the injuries and players struggling, the team does not have many strong options. However, Justis Mosqueda of Acme Packing Company is a potential option that has not been looked at yet.

Mosqueda argues the team should start Jager Burton at left guard, Anthony Belton at right guard, and then either John Williams or Travis Glover playing right tackle.

Mosqueda noted that Belton struggled at guard; however, his tape would look fine had he been playing guard.

“Anthony Belton is still a people mover, but he can’t hang in pass protection at tackle when he’s going against wider edges who build up steam before the point of contact,” added Mosqueda. “He’s a guard playing tackle. The coaching staff needs to fix this.”

Mosqueda suggests starting one of their backup tackles at right tackle in place of Belton.

Green Bay Packers Should Shuffle Offensive Line

Williams is a former seventh-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he was injured during his rookie season and did not even play in the preseason. In 2026, he played in all three preseason games, but was at left tackle.

So, the Packers switching him to right tackle with little experience for his first career start might be unlikely.

Glover is a 2024 sixth-round pick. He had nine snaps at right tackle as a rookie and has 147 snaps at right tackle in the preseason throughout his career. This year, he had 38 snaps on the right side.

So, if they are going to go through with the plan, it would likely be Glover on the right side with Belton.

They might not be as strong at right tackle, but they are much improved at right guard.

Packers Urged to Keep Jager Burton at Left Guard

Mosqueda added that the team needs to keep Burton at left guard as well. Green Bay has played Donovan Jennings and Aaron Banks at left guard ahead of Burton. However, both got hurt, and the team had to throw in the fifth-round rookie.

Mosqueda notes that even with right guard Jacob Monk being moved out of the right guard spot, he should not replace Burton.

“Jager Burton played poorly, but he doesn’t look physically overmatched like Jacob Monk. Monk is a backup center playing starting guard. This cannot continue. I don’t care how nice of a guy he is in the locker room,” Mosqueda added.

Jennings started in Week 1 and struggled. The team tried to start Banks in Week 2, but he hurt his toe. So, the team put Jennings in, but he got hurt. Burton was the third option, but he played the best. Then, he held down the spot again in Week 3. It was not perfect, but in the name of continuity, he is becoming a likely option.

The only question would be what the team does if starting Sean Rhyan misses time with his hand injury or if Banks returns. For now, there is no harm in trying this option.