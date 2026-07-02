Packers’ Most Important Second-Year Player Isn’t Matthew Golden

Most fans and analysts immediately point to Matthew Golden as the Green Bay Packers player facing the most important second year. However, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report argues that the progress of offensive lineman Anthony Belton is just as important.

“Neither made major impacts last season, but it looks as though Belton will be locked into a starting guard spot after jumping from a reserve tackle role into that spot down the stretch in 2025,” Gagnon wrote. “They’ll want Golden to make more plays in 2026, but at least there’s a crowd in the receiver corps. Belton has a lot more on his shoulders.”

This is a fair analysis. Most are more concerned with Golden because he showed less during his rookie season. However, even though Belton brings more experience into year two, he is also unproven as a legitimate starter. Beyond that, the team needs him more to be a locked-in starter on the offensive line. If Golden does not progress, they have other passing game options.

The Green Bay Packers Need Anthony Belton to Have a Second-Year Breakout

Belton played 558 snaps during his rookie season, while Golden only played 488. However, Belton only had 463 snaps at right guard, where he is projected to start this season. Beyond that, Belton did not earn the job. They handed him the chance when Elgton Jenkins got hurt at center, and Sean Rhyan had to slide inside.

To be fair, the Packers saw Belton for seven starts to close out the season and liked him enough to bring him back as the starter for another season. However, he did not grade out well at that time.

So, he is locked into his job in the same manner as Golden and brings the same questions.

The difference is that if Golden does not produce, the Packers have Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and even Tucker Kraft is a great pass-catching option at tight end. They can find a way to get by without Golden.

However, if Belton does not take the step forward, the team is thin behind him. They might be looking at fifth-round rookie Jager Burton in a starting role. Burton played center for Kentucky last year. He has gotten work witht he first-team, but asking him to start early in his rookie season would be asking a lot.

The Packers’ Offensive Line Holds Key to Success for 2026

Beyond that, the Packers have questions at left tackle and an injured right tackle. Belton played tackle in college, and he has been getting work at both tackle spots this summer.

Jordan Morgan is unproven on the left side. There is a chance that Belton gets called to go back to his college position at some point. In that case, his value would skyrocket. However, Zach Tom is also recovering from an injury.

If Tom misses time, sliding Belton to right tackle and starting Burton could be just as beneficial as starting Darian Kinnard in place of Tom.

So, not only the starter impact at right guard, but also the swing tackle impact makes him one of the most valuable players on the roster. He is quite underdiscussed for how valuable his role will be.