Packers Starting Job Suddenly Up for Grabs at Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line is already going through some changes this offseason. However, the changes might continue into training camp with a potential position battle at right guard brewing.

The early indications were that second-year lineman Anthony Belton would assume the role. However, the Packers have been looking at Belton as a swing tackle option recently. He has gotten work at left and right tackle.

Meanwhile, it is often Jacob Monk, but even Jager Burton sometimes steps in for first-team snaps at right guard. The competition is wide open, and Belton could still retain his role. However, it is clearly an open competition now.

Green Bay Packers Have Open Competition at Right Guard

Belton is a second-round pick entering his second NFL season. He was a left tackle in college, but most saw him transitioning to guard in the NFL. He started six games at right guard during his rookie season while also playing one game as a right tackle.

In total, he has 392 snaps at right guard. He finished the year in 2025 and started the 2026 season there, so it looked like the job was his to lose. However, so far, the team is not sold on him.

Monk was a fifth-round pick in 2024. He did not play during his rookie year and made his only career start at center in a meaningless Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, he did enter the year with 93 snaps at right guard in the preseason. His versatility is one of the traits the Packers like most about him. He has been the first name up when Belton moves to tackle.

However, they also have rookie fifth-round pick Jager Burton. Like Monk, Burton has versatility. He has been working at left guard, right guard, and center this offseason. Because Aaron Banks has been injured, the team has called on Burton to do a lot of work at left guard.

However, he has also mixed in with Monk and Belton on the right side.

Packers Need a Trusted Swing Tackle

This could be because they do not see Belton as a great fit at guard. It could also be that they know they need him to have experience at tackle. Both tackles enter the year with questions. Zach Bako-Bewele is recovering from an injury that ended his 2025 season. He should be back in Week 1, but they need someone ready in case he is not quite 100%.

The team is also starting Jordan Morgan at left tackle for the first time in 2026. He has been a swing lineman, so there are questions about his transition. If Morgan struggles or Bako-Bewele is not healthy, the team would have to turn to Darrian Kinnard.

As much as they might like Belton at guard, they probably like Belton at tackle and Monk at guard more than Kinnard at tackle and Belton at guard.

So, the team might just be experimenting to make sure Belton is ready if needed. Still, he is not locked into any spot yet, which is noteworthy.