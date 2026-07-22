NFL Network Picks Unexpected Packers Breakout Candidate

The Green Bay Packers have plenty of breakout candidates. So, it should not be a surprise that they have a representative on the All-Breakout team put together by Bucky Brooks of NFL Network. The bigger surprise might be who earned the spot. While former first-round picks Matthew Golden, Jordan Morgan, and Lukas Van Ness get plenty of breakout labels, it was right guard Anthony Belton who made the team.

“While his coaches are preaching consistency throughout the offseason, the second-year pro has the tools and talent to become an elite player as an interior blocker,” wrote Brooks.

Brooks notes that Belton has the tools to become a household name on the offensive line.

The Green Bay Packers Have a Breakout Candidate in Anthony Belton

Anthony Belton was a second-round pick by the Packers in the 2025 NFL draft. While he played left tackle in college, that has not been his position in the NFL.

Belton mostly worked at right tackle during the preseason. He even got onto the field for some work at right tackle in Week 2 of his rookie season. Belton played some left tackle in Week 12 as well. However, from there, the majority of his work came at left tackle.

Belton started the final six games of the NFL season at right guard and started the Packers’ playoff game. He played 463 of his 558 snaps last season at guard.

So, he is coming into the year with just enough experience to be trusted. That, combined with the physical skills of a college left tackle, has him ready to take the next step and become a trusted starter.

Belton joined the All-Breakout offensive line with Jared Wilson of the New England Patriots, Dominick Puni of the San Francisco 49ers, Armarius Mims of the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Paul of the Miami Dolphins.

Packers Have Multiple Breakout Candidates

Perhaps most notably is that Brooks did not include any of the other Packers on the breakout list. They are looking for their past three first-round picks to take big steps forward, and bigger roles are already open for them.

Matthew Golden did not make the list behind Emeka Egbuka of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Luther Burden of the Chicago Bears, and Isaac TeSlaa of the Detroit Lions. Egbuka was so good in his rookie year that he could have already broken out. Burden is a choice made by many analysts. Then, there is TeSlaa, who had more flashes than Golden. However, Golden will get more chances this year. Because they are division rivals, this will be a fun comparison to look back on.

Jordan Morgan is jumping over to left tackle in his third NFL season. He has not been a full-time starter anywhere, but has the least experience at left tackle as he enters the year as the starter. Mims and Paul made the team, and both of them have much more starting experience than Morgan. So, Brooks was leaning more toward the safer call than the true breakout that comes from nowhere.

Lastly, Van Ness enters a crucial fourth season. He will get plenty of snaps to replace Micah Parsons early in the year. However, Mike Green of the Baltimore Ravens and Abdul Carter of the New York Giants were the edge rushers listed.